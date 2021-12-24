The Call of Duty: Warzone community of players presents their Vanguard integration for Pacific, with the largest arsenal ever. There are more than 100 main weapons in the game that people can customize to make the best load possible.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, recently, the developers have increased the frequency of their updates, nerfing and adjusting some of the best weapons in the title at a faster rate than ever. While this may seem like a big balance change, casual trend players complain that this is taking the fun out of Caldera.

One of the best feelings in Warzone is getting to the victory screen after fighting 149 other players, but doing so can be difficult without the proper weaponry. This Reddit post from ‘JMGTR’ looks at Warzone from a casual gamer’s point of view and how annoying it gets with the meta change every week.

If they only play two hours a day, it could take almost half the week to unlock the “good” accessories. But by that time, there might be a new update released that will revolutionize the meta again.

JMGTR said: “I spent the next few nights grinding…. Finally, you unlock all the accessories needed for a Warzone build … to discover that it is now a BB gun and something else you don’t have is broken in its place. “

This means an entire week can be wasted to get the best possible load, only for the Warzone to change and then the grind pattern to repeat over and over again without ever dropping into Caldera.

Most people think that the easy solution to this would be to make weapons level up faster. There was a glitch that allowed for quad XP, but the developers immediately disabled it, disappointing gamers.