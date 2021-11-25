Players accuse 343 Industries of "greedy"

Since it launched last week, the community has been thoroughly enjoying the multiplayer of Halo Infinite, although they have also had several complaints regarding the progression system of the Battle pass, something that 343 Industries already partially solved. Well, fans are now accusing their developers of “greedy” after learning about a detail of microtransactions.

On Reddit, users made the calculation of how much they would have to pay if they wanted to acquire all the cosmetic objects that it includes Halo Infinite till the date. Well, in total there were 1,35 dollars, and before this, the community already crossed out 343i greed, greed and other unpleasant adjectives.

This post mentions that the items are very expensive and claims that the monetization system contradicts what 343i said in the past. Yes, its authors complied by offering the multiplayer as a free-to-play experience, but they emphasize that these cosmetic items should be able to be obtained naturally when playing. What do you think of all this? Leave us your answer in the comments.

Halo Infinite the December 8 for Xbox consoles and PC.

Editor’s note: I understand the complaints, but at the same time, let’s remember that all these items are cosmetic and regardless of what your Spartan looks like, they have no impact on the gameplay. If they really had a direct impact, then there would be reason to complain. After all, you don’t have to spend your money.

Via: ComicBook