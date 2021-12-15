A player of Halo Infinite found creative use for the new Repulsor tool during the recent eSports event, MYNO Halo Infinite Invitational, and even the commentators their jaws dropped. Although the Halo Infinite story campaign didn’t launch until December 8, developer 343 Industries gave players the opportunity to test drive the new game by releasing Halo Infinite’s multiplayer components under a free-to-play model in November. . Halo Infinite multiplayer broke the Xbox record for simultaneous users within hours of its launch. Aside from some objections about Halo Infinite’s microtransaction system, reactions to the game have been positive so far.

Players have not been slow to become interested in the new gear of the Master Chief in Halo InfiniteVideos of people using the new hook to swing around a certain map or to avoid defeat at the last minute have appeared online. The Repulsor is also proving to be a useful tool during Halo Infinite’s multiplayer rounds, as this energy shield can return enemy projectiles to their source with ease. Players have already figured out how to use the Repulsor to perform impressive combos, and it seems fans are still discovering just how versatile it can be even weeks after Halo Infinite multiplayer was first released.

Recently, Twitter user The_Meezus shared a video of the MYNO Halo Infinite Invitational, a comprehensive event held this week at the Red Bull Gaming Studio in Toronto, Canada to promote diversity in the gaming community. During the show, a player named WeAreMyno2 used the Repulsor to deflect a plasma grenade with an amazing level of aim. This impressed the team of commentators of MYNO, formed by Omar “Meez” Williams and Nathanael “BeatDownBlvd” Birhane, who applauded in amazement how the Repulsor of Halo Infinite allows players to perform moves like this.

Shortly after the multiplayer release of Halo Infinite, 343 Industries hosted the game’s first limited-time online event, titled Fracture: Tenrai, which allowed players to unlock the samurai-style Yoroi armor and raised the already impressive number of Infinite players above 200,000. It also briefly brought back the popular Halo Fiesta game mode, which was added to Halo Infinite more permanently earlier today alongside the much-requested Slayer and Free-For-All playlists. However, things haven’t always been so positive for Halo Infinite multiplayer, as the game’s designated subreddit was temporarily blocked by 343 due to a flurry of toxic comments earlier this month; and players continue to report a small number of game-breaking bugs and glitches affecting the single and multiplayer components of Halo Infinite.

Even so, the multiplayer of Halo Infinite It’s been an exciting source of awesome tricks and knockouts for the past month and a half, especially when it comes to the Repulsor’s versatility. Even the commentators more experienced have been amazed by the way this new tool (or the other tools in Halo Infinite) can be used to deflect grenades from an opponent or launch your own during a round of Halo Infinite Firefight or Big Team Battle.