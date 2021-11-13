From its modest technical complexity, it seemed that Playdate, the retro style hand crank console Created by Panic, it was going to tiptoe through the semiconductor crisis and would arrive on time in 2021, as planned. But it will not be like that, the company has announced that there will be a slight delay and the first units planned for “end of 2021” will finally arrive in “early 2022”, although there is no more exact date.

As the company has assured through a Press release, this delay does not seem to have had anything to do with the semiconductor crisis, but rather a problem with the battery supplier from the console. “When our first 5,000 finished Playdate units arrived at our warehouse in California by 2021, we started testing some of them. We quickly became concerned that some of them weren’t giving us the battery life we ​​expected, ”the company says. «Playdate’s battery is designed to last a long time and it will always be ready for you, even if you don’t use it for a while. But that was not the case: in fact, we found several units with the batteries so drained that the Playdate would not turn on at all and could not be charged. That’s the worst battery case. “

“This quickly turned into a hands-on research stress ball that lasted for months and we stopped production at the factory.”

The solution, as difficult as it was, was to send the consoles back and have the battery replaced with a completely new one, this time from another provider. “We have already received the new batteries from the new supplier and they look really impressive: they are exactly what we expect, if not even better than before. We are very confident that the new vendor can give Playdate the battery life we ​​designed and deserved. “

Although the assembly line will start operating at full speed in a few weeks, say those responsible for the console, “it means that the units for “End 2021” are now “Early 2022”.

Looking ahead to the next Playdates to be manufactured in 2022, they will be slightly different than the current ones in CPU issues“Even if you barely notice the difference”, due to the semiconductor crisis. “Many of our parts have been significantly delayed. In fact, we can’t get more of the current CPU from Playdate for two years«, Assures Panic. “Maybe you’ve heard of the ‘global chip shortage’ that everyone talks about? We are here to say that it is very real.

In the end, it seems that no one is going to get rid of the semiconductor crisis, which is also aggravated by a shortage of other materials, transportation problems, etc. There are already some experts warning that in the coming months getting a PS5 will be even more difficult than it has been so far. Out of stock will also last through 2022 for Xbox Series X | S, Phil Spencer confirmed.