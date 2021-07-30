Playdate sold 20 thousand units in 20 minutes

Yesterday, July 29, the pre-orders of the Playdate, a portable console with a series of pre-installed games that are controlled with an interesting joystick. Thus, In just 20 minutes, all orders for the 20 thousand units planned for 2021 were finished.

While people still had the opportunity to place orders, the people who failed to be part of the 2021 orders they will have to wait until 2022 to get their hands on this interesting piece of hardware. Along with this, Panic, the team behind Playdate, have mentioned that they are considering opening a series of pre-orders to deliver this laptop until 2023.

However, yesterday’s experience was not without problems. Multiple users living outside the United States reported system crashes and some inconveniences when selecting your country, something that Panic was aware of. Still, selling 20,000 pieces of hardware in just 20 minutes is something not all standalone teams can boast about.

You can learn more about the games, prices and release date of Playdate here.

Via: IGN

