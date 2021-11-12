Playdate has been delayed to 2022

Delays aren’t just limited to video games. It was recently announced that Playdate, the console laptop created by Panic, it will no longer be able to be distributed at the end of 2021 as plannedas it has been delayed until early 2022.

According to the developers of this product, it is all due to battery-related issues. Upon receiving the first five thousand units, this team realized that some consoles were not working as expected, and a couple didn’t even turn on. This led them to make this difficult decision. This was what was commented on the matter:

“The Playdate battery is designed to last a long time and will always be ready for you, even if you don’t use it for a while. But that was not the case: in fact, we found several units with the batteries so drained that the Playdate would not turn on at all and could not be charged. That is the worst battery case ”.

Fortunately, it is not all bad news. Panic plans to launch Pulp, Playdate’s simple browser-based game creation app, in open beta version next January, with the complete software development kit in February for all aspiring developers.

There is currently no release date for the first round of Playdate pre-orders, but This console will be available sometime early next year. In related topics, Playdate sold more than 20 thousand units in just 20 minutes.

Editor’s Note:

Delays are nothing new. This time this decision makes sense. If users had received the console with battery problems, the problems could be worse. Hopefully the console is worth it.

Via: Kotaku