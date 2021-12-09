Playable prologue for Abandoned will arrive in early 2022

do you remember? Abandoned? Yes, that mysterious game that everyone believed was actually Hideo kojima doing his thing again. Well, after months without knowing anything about it, its developers have finally confirmed when we can enjoy its prologue and see if we can finally put all those speculations to rest.

It happens that if you log in to your Playstation 5 and you press the button $, open the news card and go down, you will find a message from its developers, in which they mention the following:

“We are excited to announce that the playable Abandoned Prologue will be available in the first quarter of 2022. A specific date will be announced shortly. Stay tuned. “

Currently, the application for PS5 only has a small teaser, which briefly shows us the game running in real time. This playable Prologue, as far as we understand, will be a kind of demo for the game with its own set of Trophies, similar to what happened with Metal Gear Solid V and Ground Zeroes.

Editor’s note: I think this was one of the projects that killed the hype. All those theories about Kojima and others have been forgotten, and surely when the project debuts sometime next year, we will all be disappointed. Regrettable the way Blue Box Game Studios handled all of this.

Via: Blue Box Game Studios