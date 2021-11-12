Instagram stories continue to evolve While the Facebook application continues to hunt for a TikTok that does not stop growing and that is, at least today, the main agglutinator of young people on the planet when it comes to social networks. Thus, the Instagram app continues to introduce improvements that bring it closer and closer to TikTok, and the latter again has to do with stories.

Instagram is making different improvements aimed at content creators to produce better stories, in order to increase the time of use of the app among its users. The latter has to do with the voice The app has introduced two more new features to add creativity to ephemeral content.

21 INSTAGRAM TRICKS – Tutorial with all the secrets!

Play with your voice on Instagram stories

Although it is possible that the two new functions are not yet available to all users, Instagram itself has announced its arrival through its profile on its own social network. Thanks to the company we know that we can play with the voices in the stories with these two new additions, one of them so that a robotic voice can read texts and the other with voice effects to make videos more fun.

The first of the functions is, as we have said, a tool that can read any text we write for her. It is a classic text-to-speech function that is now incorporated into Instagram and that will allow you to add a different touch to stories. At the moment we know that we can use two different voices from the beginning.

The second of these new functions is the one that add voice effects to our own voice. Now we can make it look like we’ve inhaled helium, or that we’ve turned into a robot. This new voice effects function is also official but we have not been able to test it at the moment, we only know of its existence from the announcement of the platform itself.

As often happens in these cases, it is possible that the Anglo-Saxon public will be the first to enjoy the text-to-speech function because of what is released earlier in English, but we will be attentive to your arrival. Both functions have been integrated into the stories both iOS and Android, so they will be available on the platform without limitations. The deployment in these cases is usually staggered, so we recommend being patient.

More information | Instagram