The Batman is coming up, and the Riddler website challenges you to play around to discover the sketches of the Gotham police hunt.

Director Matt Reeves revealed a new poster for The Batman inspired by the upcoming film’s villain, Riddler. With that action, the website rataalada.com was activated, which is part of the viral marketing of the film. On the platform, players can play with Riddler, and by correctly answering three puzzles, you can unlock a prize.

If you want to have personal experience, go to the mentioned site now and solve Riddler’s riddles.

Ready?

That award is a snapshot of the Gotham City Police Department sketches of Batman, who in Matt Reeves’ version is still in his early days as Gotham’s vigilante.

Take a look at the sketches below:

Now, if you could not answer the questions, these are the answers, but remember that they do not always appear in the same order: “street”, “Batman” and “laws”.

