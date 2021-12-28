If you want to protect your Xbox controller, a solution that fits perfectly for this purpose is a silicone case, thanks to it you can protect the controller from things like dust or a blow for a fall from a height of less than one meter. This case that I will talk about in this article is priced at 13 euros on Amazon and the truth is quite good.

The case is great both in its functionality and in design since you can choose between various styles and colors while keeping the remote in good condition, when you have it you will see that it looks like a completely new remote. With this customizable cover you can perfectly cover your controller from the Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S preventing it from scratching, getting dirty and even greasy if you use them while you are eating some fries.

The rough spots on the surface of the case both on the front and on the back make it easier to grip the controller. With the cover improves the feeling of grip so it will be easier for you to play for several hours, the package includes the silicone case and 6 joystick caps, say that this case is designed by Extremerate Playvital and has the patent for this invention.

Another thing you should know is that this product it cannot be used when you have headphones connected to the controller or vice versa, that is, you cannot use them together, then you need to connect the headphones to the TV. The case is simple to install and remove, it has no complexity, and it will not interfere with the use of buttons or ports.

Last updated on 2021-12-16. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Reading feedback from buyers claim that as soon as they used it they realized that it is a high quality product. In addition to the fact that with the different styles that you can use, it looks great and gives it another air to command, a more modern and diverse style without a doubt. Something they also say is that joystick caps or pads limit joystick movement somewhat, so they recommend not using it in games where they are necessary.

Most of the reviews give it between 3 and 5 stars so they are happy with the product they bought, and that is to pay 13 euros For a cover like this that in addition to being comfortable, it gives a different style to the command, it is a bargain.

