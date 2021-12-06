When you are doing an entertainment activity you want to have the best possible experience, whether you are going to watch a football game, a movie or play a video game. If it is the latter you will need a good console, a good TV and of course a good remote control, and in this case it is one with advanced game buttons, the great thing is that it is available. an affordable price of 50 euros and also certified by Microsoft.

This remote Spectra Infinity for Xbox will offer you everything you need to have a truly rewarding gaming experience. The controller has the new share button so it is fully compatible with the console Xbox Series X | S. If you want you can adjust it so that its return is shorter and you can execute more quickly, it all depends on the range you give to the trigger or stick.

This remote Spectra Infinity has the addition of a 3.5mm headphone jack, plus a volume dial with the ability to mute the microphone with a single touch. Having clear sound and quality controls make it easy to communicate with your team so they can have a good game.

The buttons on this remote have anti-friction rings for smooth hitting And do not happen what happened a few years ago that the sensation when pressing a button was annoying, it felt as if the button was stuck to something inside. Also add that control has a 3 meter braided cable that will give you space not to be so close to the screen.

The remote has dual vibration motors and magnetic impulse triggers that in combination with your headphones you will have a more immersive experience. It is also noteworthy that they provide tactile feedback so you will have a different feeling to what you had previously known when playing.

As for the advanced game controls we can say that has optimized precisionYou can also assign specific actions to the buttons on the back of the remote. With this you can have a greater game efficiency, and as you get to know the controller better, you will improve.

Aesthetically you can customize the lights that are integrated into the remote, it can be a light of a fixed color or it can be multi-color, in addition to setting the brightness to your liking. I really liked this product, the truth is that these products that are endorsed by Xbox have a very good quality, and for 50 euros it is a real bargain.

