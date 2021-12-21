When we talk about battle royale We automatically think of Fortnite, but there are a lot of mobile video games of this type that also enjoy extreme popularity. Each delivery has its own playability that makes it unique and that is why Free fire it is so loved by gamers.
It has recently landed on the title developed by Garena the New Era event, which has not only brought with it a ton of gifts on the occasion of Christmas, but also a snowfall that has covered the entire map of the Alps completely. But these are not the only surprises that the team has prepared for users, since one of the most famous artists of the moment will make an appearance next January. The singer J Balvin prepares to represent the Latino public through a collaboration that in a way it is already active, but not in its entirety.
Videoclip in the Free Fire style
The beginning of this collaboration has occurred in the first place with “Anything goes”. This is the new song by the Colombian author, whose video clip is animated in pure Free Fire style. In fact, it takes place in its own world, specifically in Bermuda.
In the video in question you can see how J Balvin becomes the population care center, holding a concert attended by thousands of people. If you’re curious, you can watch the video right up here. So far it has reached about half a million views since December 16, when it was launched.
Become J Balvin
This collaboration has not only been produced as a song, but you can also enjoy artist inspired cosmetics to customize your character with the style so characteristic of J Balvin.
For the moment it is not known exactly what kind of add-ons and items will be available. What is certain is that users will have at their entire disposal a complete collection to which they can put their glove.
Of course, it is necessary to wait a little for it, since the true beginning of this collaboration will lead at the beginning of next January of the following year 2022. Specifically, from day 1, so you can start collecting objects as soon as the new year begins. Garena has released little more information about it, but they assure advance more details for the next few days.
Touch be attentive to their social networks to fully know all the Related news with this spectacular association that evidences the high popularity of Free Fire. Such is its scope that J Balvin has only been participate in two video games. The first of them was Fortnite, where, in addition to having its own skin, it provided a virtual concert to the players. On this occasion, as far as music is concerned, a song has been the fruit of collaboration, but the strong point of this has yet to come.