It has recently landed on the title developed by Garena the New Era event, which has not only brought with it a ton of gifts on the occasion of Christmas, but also a snowfall that has covered the entire map of the Alps completely. But these are not the only surprises that the team has prepared for users, since one of the most famous artists of the moment will make an appearance next January. The singer J Balvin prepares to represent the Latino public through a collaboration that in a way it is already active, but not in its entirety.

Videoclip in the Free Fire style

The beginning of this collaboration has occurred in the first place with “Anything goes”. This is the new song by the Colombian author, whose video clip is animated in pure Free Fire style. In fact, it takes place in its own world, specifically in Bermuda.

In the video in question you can see how J Balvin becomes the population care center, holding a concert attended by thousands of people. If you’re curious, you can watch the video right up here. So far it has reached about half a million views since December 16, when it was launched.