This 115 m2 duplex spreads out its meters over the top two floors of a pre-Hassmanian building dating back more than 200 years in the Parisian district of Le Marais. Renowned architect Manuelle Gautrand has been responsible for its recent reform whose main objective has been to bring the flow of natural light as far as possible so that it reaches all spaces.

According to Gautrand herself, in Paris it is easy to fall into darkness and into a kind of disconnection with the elements of nature. But since she grew up in Marseille “I am particularly attached to the qualities of color and natural light “.

And these two qualities. Color and light are in fact the most striking thing in the apartment after your intervention.

The duplex is owned by a couple who had lived in it for a long time with their two children. When they became independent, they decided to reform it and adapt it to suit them.

Before the renovation the apartment was very compartmentalized so the process has consisted of throw down walls and create new spaces.





Keys to reform

Manuelle Gautrand’s plan arose from the pre-existing features in the apartment: an east-west orientation with high-rise windows and the fact that occupied the space under the roof of the building. The architect suggested that clients take advantage of being on the top floor to create a visual connection to the sky in Paris.

The double height windows in the east and the western facades required a raised ceiling on both sides but Manuelle Gautrand designed a mezzanine at the western end of the space that houses a guest bedroom and it opens to the void through the industrial-style windows.

As for your style, “We wanted to break away from the ideas and images of bourgeois parisian apartment“ says the architect. They leaned more towards what you can ask of a vacation home. It is a kind of “hut on the beach” Thank you to the use of color and the new corners that open to the sun and the sky.

They also wanted to create something that leans more towards an artistic rather than historical statement. “There is a kind of ambivalence and diversity of environments within the project that we like” the owners point out.

Low level

On the ground floor stand out the different volumes that provide the cascading ceiling that interposes between the kitchen, dining room and living room areas. There is a clear flow between these spaces, but each one is defined by its use of color and materiality.

The plant has remained very open and it is a very elegant space full of light that reflects the passion for art and modern design of its inhabitants.





The living area, dominated by a large green corner sofa, also acts as a display space for the many works of the owners. To one side, next to the windows, stands out a small bar table for two which becomes an alternative place to sunbathe by the window.









On the other side of the floor is the kitchen that also opens upwards although not as much, because the master bedroom is located above. Are variations in the height of the ceilings generate changes in volumes and serve as wells of light throughout the day.





In an intentional way and to create a deliberate contrast, the entrance to the bedroom and dressing room is a like a narrow passageway paneled with dark wood. This space has been filled with curious objects and tribal masks, reinforcing the contrast.









The dining room is the space in between, between the kitchen and the living area. The low ceiling over the dining room provides a feeling of intimacy.

The oval Tulip table by Saarinen with a marble top presides over the space and is accompanied by the ‘Vik’ chairs by Thibault Desombre.





The kitchen, designed for relaxed living uses the monumental permanent quality of travertine in an island designed to be moved around fluidly. The Travertine surfaces also define the perimeter of the kitchen.













Second floor

Taking advantage of the natural light asset, on the second floor Manuelle Gautrand drew what she describes as a “continuous and unbroken corridor of heaven” that extends the entire depth of the building. “The objective was to create a strip of natural light, through which the influence of the sun is perceived, be it cold white winter light or warm summer, which casts its shadow and influences the interior, both up and down, for the whole day.”





This corridor or skylight with natural light on the upper floor required a special solution for the stairs, so that they would not limit the light. That is why he widened its hole so that it could receive the light from the skylight.

Here the architect also played with color. Applied the “the color of the sun” like Manuelle Gautrand under the skylight. The quality of this yellow causes the light in the entire apartment to be influenced by the refraction of the yellow wall. “It’s kind of a kind of artificial sun.”.





The rose for the stair was inspired by the apartment’s original resin flooring, a color that the owners were particularly attached to, and the green that is distributed in numerous details throughout the apartment is a direct reference to plants and nature.

A very Zen simplicity has been deliberately sought in the bedroom that invites you to calm down and relax.





The bathroom also surprises with its luxurious appearance. It is lined with a marble worthy of a palazzo Italian. The brown is the color chosen for surfaces vertical and white marble for horizontal surfaces. The 70s wall lamp stands out, giving an unexpected touch to the space.









The Parisian architect enjoying the light and the contrasts of the apartment.

Via Manuelle Gautrand Interiors. Images of Gaelle Le Boulicaut

