If we told you that you can greatly improve your Xbox Game Pass experience, would you believe us? It is a fact that being able to play classic titles on your mobile device is really interesting and everything can improve with this support at only 8 euros. Made of resistant plastic, it brings a lot of comfort despite being a unique piece.
The support for your mobile device is adaptable, for all screens that can be measured between 4 and 6.5 inches. In short, we could say that it adapts perfectly to any mobile you have and is modern. The bottom piece of support for controls is adaptable and works perfectly with the Xbox one S, One X, Nimbus and XL.
Every gamer knows that gaming comfort is based on 3 principles: angle adjustment, ergonomics and hand care. The ergonomics in this case is part of your gaming chair, the care of the hands in the grip of the controller and finally the angle, goes by the part of the Moulis brand. With a 160 degree adjustment, you will have any angle to fit you comfortably.
The grips are very well placed and designed for the most energetic players, as excitement is inevitable. Even in the strongest vibrations, the mount will not detach, as its grip fully adjusts to both the controller and the mobile. It is a foldable product that you can carry with total comfort, made of ABS plastic.
At first glance the product is elegant and very minimalist. Despite being very direct to the point, its action is necessary when looking to play 100% Game Pass without separating the mobile from the controller. It is a piece that you can acquire at low cost, and even if you don’t have a game pass, you can play titles by bluetooth from the remote to the mobile.
If you are thinking about your comfort for games, without a doubt the support is necessary for you. Acquire for only 8 euros Support for Game Pass and have a pocket console with you, where you will only need an Xbox controller.
