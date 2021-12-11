The program of Free Play Days is back this weekend, a benefit from subscribers to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on consoles. On this occasion it is possible to download and play for free Chivalry 2, Trailmakers and Black Desert on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S consoles, but only for this weekend.

From yesterday until December 12, it is possible to download and play these three games without any limitation. Chivalry 2 is a medieval slasher-type first-person shooter, with explicit violence and a lot of blood in every confrontation. This game was well received thanks to its sword combat and features game modes ranging from sandbox to gladiator arenas.

Related: Halo Infinite does not include the game on disc, despite promises of preservation.

Trailmakers is a racing and flying game developed by Flashbulb Games ideal for the whole family. In Trailmakers you can build your own plane, car, boat, or a mix of everything, with an extremely intuitive block-based system. Explore a vast world in survival mode or compete in races with your creations, the possibilities are vast.

Black desert is the third game in the Free Play Days program, developed by Pearl Abyss and is also available on Xbox Game Pass. Black Desert is an MMORPG with amazing graphics and skill-based combat, set in a medieval fantasy environment. Black Desert has a 60% discount for a limited time on both its Traveler Edition and its Conqueror Edition.

Read more: 343 Industries says the mission selector is on the way for Halo Infinite.

These are the three games available with the Free Play Days program that Microsoft prepared for this weekend. Remember that to download and play Chivalry 2, Trailmakers and Black Desert for free you must have a subscription to Xbox Live Gold, which is included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.