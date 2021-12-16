Ubisoft It has been one of the companies that has launched the most video games on the market, nurturing the industry with titles of all kinds, such as Just Dance 2022 or Far Cry 6, among others. Although, the French company has turned 35 years that are being celebrated with six weeks of free contentThat’s why we announce that you can now play Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for free and for a limited time.

From today until December 20 at 8:00 p.m. (local time), you can enjoy the full version of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for both Xbox and PlayStation, as well as PC through Ubisoft Connect or Google Stadia. Go from marginalization to glory by embarking on an odyssey to uncover the secrets of your past and change the fate of ancient Greece. Download the free trial from this link that will take you to the official Ubisoft page.

Splinter Cell remake officially announced, using Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora engine

With the Free Weekend of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, you will travel to ancient Greece, traversing its lush forests, volcanic islands and bustling cities on a journey of exploration and encounters in a world at war forged by Gods and men. Whether with Kassandra (canon) or Alexios, you will forge your legend with decisions that will influence the future of your odyssey. Your game may have different endings thanks to the new dialogue system and the decisions you make. Customize your gear, ship, and special abilities to become a legend. Show your war skills in large-scale battles between Athens and Sparta with hundreds of soldiers and naval battles in the Aegean Sea.