Now that the holidays are coming, it is time to get everything we need to receive family and friends in case. and not only we have to stock up on prawns, ham and other delicaciesWe also need a good container to present them to.

Today we focus precisely on the latter, but for a very specific moment and one of our favorites – especially if there are many guests – the aperitif. In Amazon we can find a whole selection of bowls, plates and other utensils to present our tapas and snacks this Christmas at a professional level.

The first of our favorites is this selection of ceramic bowls, with a scratched-effect embossed finish (each in a different shade) on a wooden base with leather handles. A pack of three bowls as simple as they are original -if possible- that we can use to present different types of aperitif at the same time.

Although it is a colorful option, it also has a minimalist touch that allows us to easily combine it with other types of tableware (even some patterned ones). We have it on Amazon for 51.10 euros.





To present cheeses or sausages, nothing like a table or two like in this case. An option that looks like a mini chalkboard bookcase with acacia wood support, simple but very elegant, which will not leave you indifferent.

It is perfect to present our aperitif like a professional and serving double the servings but taking up minimal space at the table thanks to its two floors (something to be thankful for on these dates when food is abundant). We find it for sale on Amazon for only 39.41 euros.





The most interesting thing about this pack with five bowls en – in addition to their original aesthetics thanks to the shell-shaped silhouette and glossy finishes – is that not only can we use them at aperitif time, they can also be perfect to use with sauces (and present them on the table in an elegant way ).

The pack comes with five bowls with ceramic handles with satin treatment in different colors within the same palette from 45.10 euros (the pack may vary depending on the color we choose).





At this time of year nothing wants more than a spoonful (as they call it in my house) and what better way to put a warm dish in the apertivo than with these individual casseroles from Navaris.

It is a pack of four cast iron cocottes in such beautiful and retro colors that our guests will be more than surprised. In addition, we can not only use them with stews, we can also present rice dishes or even cold dishes such as a salad. The complete pack is on Amazon for 49.99 euros.





Sometimes we forget that there are also little ones at the table and although we prepare dishes for them, we do not take care of their decoration as much as we do for adults. This pack of baskets can be a good idea to present from chips to croquettes for children (and for those who are not so many).





An original way to offer fried snacks and personalize the aperitif moment to the maximum. The pack of eight chrome baskets are for sale on Amazon -where they have an average rating of 4.5 stars- for only 28.99 euros.

And you dare to take advantage and launch yourself to try new recipes, we leave you three products for sale on Amazon that are not only on sale, but will make our lives easier.

The favorite oil-free fryer: The Aigostar, one of the best rated in its category, with 1,500 W of power per 64.99 euros 59.99 euros.





Cecotec’s best-rated multi-function kitchen robot: the Mambo 1009, a way to save time (and effort) in the kitchen, which we now find reduced by 399 euros 299 euros.





The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even guiding us while we prepare the most delicious recipes today. 119.99 59.99 euros.





