Union of Santa Fe thrashed 3-0 to Athletic Tucuman who has a severe sports crisis. The three goals of Tatengue marked them Juan Manuel Garcia who was the figure of the game played in the Estadio 15 de Abril and his team added their second win in a row.

Half an hour after the game the Tatengue opened the game after a filtered pass to Juan Nardoni who was knocked down in the area by the goalkeeper Cristian Lucchetti. The judge charged criminal and Juan Manuel Garcia took charge of the execution and defined crossed while Laucha threw himself for the other stick.

Ten minutes later the local cast expanded the differences. Imanol Machuca started the play from the left and opened with Gaston Gonzalez, whose flush center was capitalized by García himself, who put the second of his personal account.

Far from being able to get the discount or try to disturb the people of Santa Fe, the Dean he suffered the same at the dawn of the complement. It was at 53 minutes when a Machuca center came from the right and again García sent it to the net, this time with a header. The Union striker came only to the area to connect and make it 3-0.

Atlético did not show answers to at least get the discount. There was no rebellion in the players whose team accumulates five consecutive defeats and seven dates without winning. While Union added its second victory in a row after the one it got against Arsenal (1-0) last date.

With this result Union adds 31 points and is 13th in the championship. While Atlético continues with 21 units and is 23rd in the table.

On the next day, on Friday, Unión will visit Central Córdoba in Santiago del Estero (19:15). On the same day and time, Atlético Tucumán will face the other Santa Fe team, Colón de Santa Fe, also in the provincial capital.

Referee: Nazareno Arasa.

Stadium: Union of Santa Fe.

TV: Fox Sports Premium.

Hurricane visit to Platense, what adds up three dates without winning in the 2021 tournament of the Professional League, looking for a victory that will keep him with chances to qualify for the next South American Cup. The game is played in the stadium City of Vicente López, with arbitration of Fernando Echenique and you can see by the Public TV, ESPN and Fox Sports Premium.

The “Globe” returned to victory against Patronage (1-0) in Parque de los Patricios after three dates and is excited to get into the next South American Cup after the quota that released the anticipated title of River Plate.

Platense got a valuable and agonizing draw against Lanús (3-3) in the south of Buenos Aires but still does not find regularity in his return to the top category since he has three dates without triumphs.

Since he assumed Claudio Spontón, who was ratified in office until 2022 replacing Leonardo Madelon, the “Squid” won three games, tied four and lost another three.

Platense and Huracán meet again in the First Division after 22 years. The last time was at the tournament Closing 1999 and it was a 2-1 victory for “Marrón” in Vicente López.

Probable formations

Platense: Jorge De Olivera; Augusto Schott, Kevin Lomónaco, Nahuel Iribarren and Juan Infante; Horacio Tijanovich, Iván Gómez, Hernán Lamberti and Facundo Curuchet, Matías Tissera and Nicolás Bertolo. DT: Claudio Spontón.

Hurricane: Marcos Díaz; Ismael Quílez, José Moya, Jonatan Galván and César Ibáñez; Santiago Hezze, Franco Cristaldo; Jonás Acevedo, Jhonatan Candia, Rodrigo Cabral; and Enrique Triverio. DT: Frank Darío Kudelka.

Referee: Fernando Echenique.

Stadium: Platense.

TV: Public TV, ESPN and Fox Sports Premium.

Central Córdoba receive Arsenal, who is in free fall in the 2021 Professional League tournament after the coach’s departure Sergio Rondina, currently in the Santiago del Estero team. The match is played in the stadium Mother of Cities, is refereed by Silvio Trucco and transmitted by TNT Sports.

Sergio “Egg” Rondina, coach of Central Córdoba since September, faces Arsenal, the club from which he fired in August after a great cycle of three and a half years.

Arsenal still did not assimilate the departure of Rondina since in his replacement it happened Israel Damonte, who resigned on date 21, and now returned as an interim Darío Espínola, who debuted on Thursday with a loss to Unión (1-0) in Sarandí.

It is a duel of teams in need of points since the “Railroad” is 24th with 20 and the Viaduct team occupies the last position with 19.

After two wins in a row, the local will seek to recover after the loss to Newell’s (1-0) in Rosario. It will be the third match in the First Division and the first two – both in Sarandí – ended in a draw.

Formations

Central Córdoba: César Rigamonti; Gonzalo Bettini, Alejandro Maciel, Franco Sbuttoni and Nahuel Banegas; Lucas Melano, Cristian Vega, Jesús Soraire and Alejandro Martínez; Claudio Riaño and Milton Giménez. DT: Sergio Rondina.

Arsenal: Alejandro Medina; Ignacio Gariglio, Gonzalo Goñi, Gastón Suso and Emiliano Papa; Facundo Kruspzky, Leonel Picco, Emiliano Méndez and Alejo Antilef; Bruno Sepúlveda and Lucas Albertengo. DT: Darío Espínola.

Referee: Silvio Trucco.

Stadium: Mother of Cities (Santiago del Estero).

TV: TNT Sports.

