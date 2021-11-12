This cloud platform from the Chinese firm also gives us the option of making an automatic backup of all the data on the mobile device, as well as the Find my phone function. And, as we will see later, we will also have the possibility of having the expansion or management of the space in the cloud, among other services.

Huawei Mobile Cloud you can provide us with an easy and secure way to keep all our data. In addition to this, we must add that it will allow us to synchronize photos, videos, contacts and other data in order to keep an updated copy of these online.

In recent times we have seen how more and more users are betting on this technology. Luckily, if you have a Huawei mobile in hand, the solution is at your fingertips. And, our mobile devices have increasingly high capacities, which in many cases means that the storage runs out sooner. Therefore, it is important to know this service offered by the Chinese smartphone company to be able to store what we want on its platform.

To begin with, it must be made clear that all Huawei mobiles have 5 GB free free cloud storage. But the downside is that there will come a time when they may fall short, but luckily for you, they can be easily expanded.

This storage can be used to sync albums among other items, back up important mobile data, save your documents, and much more. Although before we can make use of this online service, we will need to learn how to configure it. More than anything, because being able to find the storage in huawei cloud, you will not need to download an app, just enter Settings and click on our Huawei ID. So you should pay close attention to the next section.

How to configure

We have already been warning you that it will not be necessary to install an extra app on our mobile to get this cloud platform. Only, we will need to know how to find this tool from the phone settings of the Chinese brand. Therefore, you must follow the following steps:

On the main screen of your phone or in the search engine you can find the native Settings app. At the top of your panel you must click to enter your ID of the smartphone brand. Once inside your profile, you will find the Cloud option. Start managing your 5GB of storage.

However, this manufacturer will let us expand this capacity for free up to 2 TB, a much higher capacity and that will allow us to free up a lot of internal memory. Of course, it will no longer be free, but we will have to pay for it as discussed below.

Within this cloud, all our smartphone information is synchronized. Therefore, so that you can access your multimedia content at any time from wherever you want, you will have to access Settings> Sign in with the Huawei ID> Cloud> Data synchronization.

Finally, click on the apps you want to enable Data Synchronization. Note that the associated data in the cloud is automatically synced to the phone. With this online service we can synchronize different content such as photos, videos, audios, user, telephone, calendar, event book, Wi-Fi, information and audios.

Even thanks to the Chinese firm’s cloud you can make backup copies. To do this, enter Settings> Login with Huawei ID> Cloud> Cloud Backup and enable the Cloud Backup option. Although, an easier way to manage Huawei cloud data it is from your website. For this, you will have to log in with your Chinese brand account, and then see all the elements that have been saved. In addition to deleting those that do not interest you and are occupying the storage.

Huawei’s plans

As we said before, we must bear in mind that the free storage of these tools is 5 GB, although it is a capacity that will allow us to save thousands of photos, it is possible that many users need more space. And although the service is free at first, when we want to expand this space we will need add a payment method, since it will be a necessary procedure if we want to change the plan. Therefore, you must follow this process from your phone:

Go to Settings. Click on Account Center. Enter Payments and purchases. Then add your preferred payment method.

Also, don’t worry if your smartphone is compatible or not, Huawei Cloud It is compatible with terminals with EMUI 5.1 or higher, which includes practically all the brand’s mobiles in recent years.

In that case, the brand offers us options to expand this capacity, although we will have to pay for it. To be able to improve Huawei cloud storage you will have to follow these steps:

Access the Settings. Click on the option to Sign in with the Huawei ID. Enter the Cloud. Click Expand cloud storage space on your phone. Finally, select the plan you want and click on Buy.

Once we enter this option, we will see the different plans that the company offers us, although, you must bear in mind that the price could be lower, since at certain times it offers different discounts: