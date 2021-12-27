There are only a couple of months until the expected arrival of Elden ring, and as there is so little left, FromSoftware fans want to have the developer’s new ambitious project on their cards.

Since this study is known mainly for its masterful creation of universes, so the expectations for it are somewhat high, since it is expected that the Elden Ring is full of mysteries to discover.

Well, one of them involves rings and its creator has just revealed a little more about it.

If you’ve been watching this title since its announcement, you probably think the reason why Elden ring It’s named after a key element of the game that was destroyed, as revealed in the reveal trailer and its foundation in the narrative later confirmed.

More something that is interesting is that, despite this name, there will be no rings that the player will be able to use to gain abilities, unlike studio foreplay.

So he let us know Hidetaka miyazaki, President of FromSoftware and main creative in front of said project, since during an interview with Edge (via Wccftech) and in it he explained that the study chose to replace the rings with talismans for 2 reasons.

The first reason is because they had already explored the idea of ​​rings as items that could be equipped in previous games, such as Dark Souls, so in Elden Ring, talismans will act as these items, which will perform a similar function, but will allow we also offer them in a wide variety of designs.

Giving this decision to Elden ring a different variant, but before you give up, we inform you that this does not mean that there will be no physical rings. On the contrary, in the adventure there will be some, but they will be more unique objects that will be related to the narrative and character events.

Then, FromSoftware He wanted to tell us that rings will have an important place in the Elden Ring universe at the same time that they offer us something different in terms of design through talismans.

Elder Ring will debut on February 24, 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC.