At least 250 people have left the village of La Ceiba, in the troubled department of Cauca (southwest), due to armed clashes. EFE / Ernesto Guzmán Jr./Archive



On the night of December 9, the authorities confirmed combats between members of the FARC dissidents and the public force in Algeria (Cauca), which led the civilian population to take shelter in houses and safe places.

During the confrontation, four people, including the Secretary of Planning of that municipality, were injured by an explosive device that fell at the place where they were hiding from the fighting.

News in development …

