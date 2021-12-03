There is still a week left for Apple activate external links for payments in the App Store. Next December 9 is the date chosen by Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, a day that Apple wanted to delay as much as possible even though its request was denied.

Now time is running out and the company must allow developers who wish to incorporate external links for payment in their app. However, Apple is not for the work of give away these transactions and plan to submit them to commission payment correspondent.

From speculation to real possibility: Apple will continue to charge the commission

I was listening to Cupertino a bit @somospostpc @matiass And I have realized one thing: why do people think that external link automatically avoids the commission from Apple? I’m reading the sentence, the feeling I have is that the judge does not prevent Apple from charging it there. – Eduardo Archanco (@eaala) September 14, 2021

In the judgment of the Epic Games case against the App Store there is no indication that Apple cannot charge your commission for purchases made via external links. None. With the addition that the judge has validated this Apple business model, indicating that it is not a monopoly. Reasons why Apple was exultant with the sentence.

Despite having won 9 of the 10 points of the trial, those of Tim Cook have wanted to finalize that last point that resists them. And now they show their cards to disable its consequences. From Apple’s response to the denial of precautionary measures for the suspension of external linking:

Finally, Epic suggests that Apple will not receive its commission on “transactions that happen outside of the app … for which Apple has never charged a commission.” That is not right. Apple has not previously charged a commission for digital purchases via buttons and links because those purchases have not been allowed. If these measures go into effect, Apple could collect the commission for purchases made with this mechanism.

From page 68 of the ruling, it is explicitly stated that “Apple would be entitled to a commission or license fee, even if IAP was optional.” Throughout all of it, the judge welcomes the collection of the 15-30% commission from the App Store not because of the cost involved in the procedures for Apple, but as way to monetize your intellectual property.

Joy in a well





From the beginning, most of the media have positioned the ruling in the Epic vs. App Store case as a triumph of the first. Ensuring that the App Store was touched and that Apple would have to say goodbye to its commissions. Nothing further from reality.

The reality is that the sentence simply opens the door to payments via links or buttons, but does not prevent Apple from charging its commission

A leisurely reading of the document leaves little doubt in this regard. But it is impossible to do when articles are published within 15 minutes of announcing the sentence. That’s where disappointments come from, when facts become reality. As we have seen, there are several key aspects of the sentence that must be considered:

The App Store is not a monopoly.

Apple has the right to monetize its intellectual property.

The commission is not to cover handling or transaction costs in the App Store.

Commission is a way to earn money for the effort behind the App Store.

Apple is not required simply to cover costs, but can make a profit.

Recently created companies such as Paddle have already opened the ban with their third-party payment system. Although no movement has been seen from other large ones, such as Stripe or PayPal. Perhaps to know the real scope of the sentence.

It is very possible that the impact of external links is less than you think. But Apple seems not being willing to give a millimeter at this point because of Epic.