Reproduce the same movie manners that made a previous series a delight to viewers, such as Dexter (James Manos Jr., 2006-2013), is difficult in a sequel when time has passed and the practice of usual work in the same environment and with the same people has been lost, taking care of cohesion and stylistic coherence. This way you can maintain the level, and that is usually destroyed with the disintegration of the team.

A good example of this is seasons ten and eleven of The X-Files (Chris Carter, since 1993), who are well below the best time on the paranormal adventures of Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson). The recognizable elements are not lacking, but the composition is different, which weighs as much in each chapter as in the whole of the brand new footage. But in case of Dexter: New Blood (Clyde Phillips, 2021) does not seem worthy of many regrets.

Especially if they repeat the showrunner of the other and the executive producer Marcos Siega (You), who has made most of the episodes of the miniseries and dealt with almost a dozen of Dexter; and although the one who has written “Storm of Fuck” (1×02), last released release, be Warren Hsu Leonard, guionist at different levels of Perception (Kenneth Biller and Michael Sussman, 2012-2015), from four episodes of How to defend a murderer or the that number for Runaways (Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz, 2017-2019).

An enigmatic son and a nagging conscience

Showtime

The episode begins with a parallel plane to another of the two brothers in “Cold Snap” (1×01) but, this time, with father and son. And, right away, what we had missed the voice in off in most of the first chapter, here well audible; but we fully understand that the very cardinal fact of his return was a very important ingredient in the dramatic development; and also, the attractive morbid composition of the titles.

We cannot but intuit that the Harrison Morgan of Jack alcott, a budding actor we’ve only seen before as a young Donald Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) in the episode “Brothers” (7×17) of The Blacklist (Jon Bokenkamp, ​​since 2013) or in the skin of Jason Brown of The woodpecker (Ethan Hawke, 2020), more than just genes binds you to your parent, So what Dexter: New Blood It is not called that for the sole reason of the new blood splatters that the protagonist (Michael C. Hall) should not analyze on that occasion.

Contrary to what happened with Harry Morgan (James Remar) in the original series, Debra’s interventions ditto reinterpreted by Jennifer Carpenter, known for playing Emily Rose in The exorcism of ditto (Scott Derrickson, 2005), to Ángela Vidal in the remake Quarantine (John Erick Dowdle, 2008), to Rebecca Harris in Unlimited (Craig Sweeny, 2015-2016) or Kelly Summer from Dragged Across Concrete (S. Craig Zahler, 2018), are now tense and even terrifying.

A placid episode of ‘Dexter: New Blood’

Showtime

Very soon, they show us that Matt Caldwell (Steve M. Robertson) in “Cold Snap” is only the beginning of the work that Dexter Morgan has ahead of him, because the clues that they had provided us in that chapter are materialized in a terrible reality during “Storm of Fuck” in the icy town of Iron Lake. AND the constant game of cat and mouse that characterizes the eight seasons of Dexter don’t delay, and we already have our favorite assassin in trouble.

It doesn’t take long to show up either the fine irony incidental or more or less macabre usual. And the feeling that there is a lot to tell about Harrison Morgan intensifies as they reveal his abilities and his life before reuniting with his murderous father. But he is not the only one about which there are relevant details to discover: with the chief of police, Angela Bishop (Julia Jones), they also pique our curiosity.

But “Storm of Fuck” is revealed as a mostly quiet episode from Dexter: New Blood, and your interest lies in classic maneuvers a cover-up that Dexter Morgan sets in motion to get rid of his crimes; and in the development of intimate conversations that he has with the characters that are closest to him. And the one and the other can lead us to any destination, which keeps us very willing to follow their dark plot.