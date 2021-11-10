The new Formula 1 of the coming season will include a completely different car with similarly renewed tires. In this sense, Pirelli shows its satisfaction with the product achieved.

It has been a long development process, but finally Pirelli The process has now finished and the new 18-inch tires are waiting to be validated in the next test to be held in December in Abu Dhabi, and which will be attended by all teams except Williams.

Coinciding with the arrival of the new car, the Formula 1 asked the official supplier of the category to design tires in line with current trends in the automotive sector, scrapping the 13-inch wheels in favor of 18-inch wheels.

“The tires are much more reactive, much more precise, with a smaller side wall you have a different feeling”

In addition, Formula 1 asked the Italian manufacturer that the new tires allow a more intense and sustained competition, as currently pilots immediately suffer from overheating when they try to attack their rivals.

Goals set by Formula 1 for 18-inch tires:

Reduction of overheating so that the drivers can force the pace during the race.

so that the drivers can force the pace during the race. A wider working temperature range , to reduce problems in getting tires to the proper temperature and to reduce the ease with which they overheat.

, to reduce problems in getting tires to the proper temperature and to reduce the ease with which they overheat. Reduction of thermal degradation.

Goal accomplished

Mario Isola has spoken about it in statements granted to BBC, noting that the drivers and teams have been very satisfied with the new tires.

“During the 18-inch tire tests, the drivers were happy with the result. Lewis (Hamilton), for example, is not a pilot who likes to test, but he decided to do it one day, he gave us his opinion and it was quite positive. “, says the chief technical officer of Pirelli.

“What the drivers like is that the tires are much more reactive, much more precise, because with a smaller sidewall you have a different feel,” he explains.

According to Mario Isola, “part of the continuous improvement consists of designing increasingly robust tires without using pressure as the only tool to react to that. If the simulations are confirmed when we run the tires, I hope we race at a lower pressure with the 18-inch tires. “.

Less pressure will also lead to more grip and the test results have been satisfactory, although Isola warns that the initial forecasts regarding the speed of the cars were excessively conservative.

“We tested on modified cars, so we have to validate the results on cars from 2022, which will be different. There is a lot of discussion about the actual performance of 2022 cars, because at first everyone expected them to be three seconds slower than today. Now, there is debate about a possible performance very close to current cars and this affects the compounds. We design a range of performance-focused compounds that we look forward to next year, ”he says.

“In any case, the compounds are completely new because we decided to change the philosophy to meet the objectives. So we had a completely different approach with different ingredients. If there is a requirement to adjust the compounds for the following year, we have the 25 test days for 2022 and we are also free to select the compounds in a different way from one race to another. I am very sure that we can find a good balance », concludes the Italian engineer.