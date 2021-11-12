Pirámides Stadium: we tell you about the new exclusive esports stadium in Quilmes

Esports tournaments have a new place to take place at the hands of Pirámides Stadium, in the Buenos Aires suburbs. Get to know him in this note and get ready to cheer on your idols!

Pyramids Stadium It opened its doors last Saturday, November 6, as an alternative to witness and play esports tournaments. Situated in Quilmes West, aims to decentralize this type of event in Federal capital and establish itself as a benchmark in the continent, through competitions that involve titles such as League of Legends or Counter Strike: Global Offensive, among others. Geek Culture He was at the opening and we give you a glimpse of what we could see.

“There is a false belief that everything must first happen elsewhere. I love my South Zone, I don’t see anything that prevents it from being here and an advantage in being elsewhere. I would like to cut with that ideology that in Argentina you cannot. We were the best in the world and we can be the best again, we just need to convince ourselves and remember what we are. “, expresses Alejo Carrera Valente, who runs the stadium. “I wanted to create a place where we gamers can meet, where we see the elite of the community competing and sharing with us, in addition to providing the possibility for strangers to be able to insert themselves into professionalism by holding Open tournaments”added.

The venue (which in the past was a renowned bowling alley in the area) has a main stage, where two batches of five facing computers are located, and above it the booth is located for casters. Additionally, it has a large main space in the lower part for spectators, sectors with tables that surround the buffet or bar, an upper floor with VIP sectors, a mini tribune and a retro video game area. Also, there are screens and projectors so that those present can see each game.

At his baptism, duels of titles such as CS: GO and League of Legends, but they plan to extend the spectrum to other references such as Free fire or Age of Empires, for instance. Even on November 20 and 21 they will have as protagonist Valorant.

Pyramids Stadium, located in Av. Calchaquí 4340 (Quilmes Oeste), will receive players and spectators every weekend until next January, to mark the decline of the season and prepare for the start of the next season. For those who want to know it, this Saturday, November 13, they will offer free admission for the day that will last until 8:00 p.m. at the latest due to the elections.

