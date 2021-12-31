Faced with the various adversities, he pointed out, “Chile has once again demonstrated the nobility of its soul and the mettle of its people, because with the effort and contribution of all we have faced adversity.”

The leftist Gabriel Boric will be the new president of Chile.

“We have faced the pandemic with will and courage; jobs and the economy, which were hit hard, are recovering with great force; together we launched a broad and robust Social Protection Network, which has allowed us to accompany and bring relief to almost 17 million compatriots; we had 7 elections in 14 months, all of them were conducted in a clean, participatory and peaceful manner, thus honoring our beautiful democratic and republican tradition, “he added.

Piñera, who during this period has dodged two attempts by the opposition to dismiss him, the last being the edge derived from Pandora’s papers that involved him in a serious conflict of interest, is scheduled to deliver his mandate on March 11, when the By then 36-year-old frentamplista, Gabriel Boric, received the presidential sash.