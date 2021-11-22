Pineapple carpaccio with ice cream: delicious recipe

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

We are going to teach you how to prepare pineapple “carpaccio” with ice cream, a different dessert that will not leave anyone indifferent and that is very easy to prepare.

Last update: November 21, 2021

The carpaccio pineapple with ice cream is a simple dessert to prepare and with an interesting nutritional profile, since this fruit contains a series of enzymes that facilitate the digestion of food. It is one of the most consumed exotic edibles in Western countries and can be found both fresh and canned.

Before starting, it should be noted that fruits should be an important part of the regular diet. They have in their interior phytochemicals that develop an antioxidant effect, which could help prevent the development of complex pathologies. They are also capable of providing a significant dose of vitamins, especially the water-soluble type.

Ingredients for pineapple carpaccio with ice cream

If you want to prepare an exquisite carpaccio pineapple with ice cream, you will need the following ingredients:

1/4 of natural pineapple.

1/2 liter of vanilla ice cream.

4 tablespoons of sugar.

25 grams of chopped hazelnuts.

Mint leaves.

Keep in mind that it is possible to vary the flavor of the ice cream to achieve different end results. We recommend the vanilla one, but it is also possible to prepare the dessert with pistachio or hazelnut ice cream. Yes indeed, it is recommended that the chosen one is of good quality, Prepared with organic milk and with an adequate simple sugar content.

To prepare carpaccio pineapple, it is recommended to opt for natural pineapple.

Many industrial ice creams concentrate too many simple carbohydrates inside them to mask the defects of the milk that is used to make it, as it is not of the highest range.

Nor should the portion of fat through the cream be excessive. It will always be interesting to find a balanced profile that allows you to perceive the flavors of the dried fruit or vanilla.

Step by Step

Peel the pineapple and cut it into very thin slices. This is one of the keys to the recipe: the thinner the pineapple chunks, the better the final result. Place sugar in a colander and sprinkle over it evenly. It is necessary that the whole pineapple is covered with sugar. The next step is delicate: you will need a kitchen torch to caramelize the sugar that has just been incorporated and thus achieve a crunchy surface layer. Once done, sprinkle with the chopped hazelnuts and mint. Add a generous scoop of ice cream to the middle of the pan and consume before it melts.

Recipe contraindications

It is important to mention that this recipe may not be suitable for some people; for example, for those who have developed some type of metabolic pathology, such as type 2 diabetes.

In this case, the consumption of simple sugars could have a significant impact at the pancreatic level. and cause stress in said organ. It is much more appropriate to moderate the intake of carbohydrates, according to a study published in Nutrients.

Although the fruit is healthy, excessive consumption of this dessert is not advised.

On the other hand, people who are overweight or obese should also exercise caution when including these kinds of preparations in their diet. Normally, there is usually a resistance to insulin when the levels of body fat exceed a certain limit, which causes that carbohydrates are not properly metabolized and used by the body.

However, all this does not mean that such a dessert cannot be included in the context of a healthy diet. People without metabolic pathologies will be able to enjoy the carpaccio pineapple without regrets.

Of course, this dessert should always be included within the framework of a balanced and varied guideline. It will be decisive to promote the practice of physical exercise on a regular basis to stimulate the use of the sugars consumed.

Pineapple benefits

Before dismissing the recipe, discover the main health benefits of pineapple. It is a fruit that has many elements inside it capable of improving the functioning of the body.

Improves intestinal transit

Pineapple is a source of fiber. This substance have demonstrated be key to improve intestinal transit and to avoid situations of constipation. What’s more, pineapple enzymes will contribute to better digestion of food, which will allow an easier passage of the bolus through the intestine.

Helps prevent aging

On the other hand, pineapple contains phytochemicals. Most of these substances have a high antioxidant power and, therefore, neutralize the formation of free radicals and their subsequent accumulation in the body’s tissues.

In this way, aging can be prevented and, also, a large number of complex pathologies linked to it, as evidenced by a research published in Clinical Interventions in Aging.

Reduces joint pain

Many of the enzymes in pineapple, as well as the phytochemicals, have an anti-inflammatory effect in the body. This is beneficial when it comes to alleviating problems and pain at the joint or muscle level.

The inclusion of fruit in the diet, along with the consumption of certain culinary spices such as turmeric, could be of great help in the adjuvant treatment of certain types of chronic pain linked to the musculoskeletal system.

Make pineapple carpaccio with ice cream

As you have seen, it is really easy to prepare an exquisite carpaccio pineapple with ice cream. The only step that involves a little more difficulty is that of the torch, especially since many people do not have this element at home. However, it can be purchased in almost any commercial area. It has many different applications in the context of baking and cooking.

Now, keep in mind that to achieve optimal health it will be necessary to combine an adequate diet with other good habits. Among them, the practice of physical activity on a regular basis, as well as a correct rest, stands out. Likewise, it will be necessary to sleep at least 7 hours each night so that the body’s recovery processes are carried out satisfactorily.

It might interest you …