Pimples in the vagina: causes, types and treatments

Pimples in the vagina have multiple causes. Most of them are benign, not very symptomatic, and they resolve spontaneously.

Pimples in the vagina are more common than you think and have multiple causes. These bumps can be painful or uncomfortable in some cases, but almost never represent gravity.

It is not always possible to determine the cause of pimples in the vagina or in the areas surrounding the female genital area. However, the most common origins are contact dermatitis, folliculitis and inflammation of the Bartholin and Skene glands (responsible for lubricating the vaginal canal).

In the face of symptoms such as pain, itching, increased volume of the pimple or that do not subside spontaneously in 2 weeks, a gynecologist should be consulted to determine medical treatment.

Causes of pimples in the vagina

The causes of pimples in the vagina are varied. From allergic or secondary reactions to shaving to sexually transmitted infections. Let’s look at some examples.

Contact dermatitis produces bumps or pimples on the vagina and vulva from an allergic reaction to something that comes in contact with the skin. Common irritants may include douches, scented soaps or lotions, sanitary napkins, spermicides, condoms, lubricants, laundry detergent, or bubble baths.

But you also have to consider perspiration, semen and urine. In addition to the presence of bumps or pimples in the vagina, they are accompanied by burning, itching and erythema.

Folliculitis

The folliculitis is produced by inflammation and infection of the hair follicle. These pimples in the vagina can result from shaving or waxing, from ingrown hairs or perspiration. Also for wearing very tight underwear.

In this case, as hair begins to grow in the hair follicle, it curls into the skin or grows inward (ingrown hair). A lump with a yellowish-white center is generated by the accumulation of pus, with redness around it.

It generates pain, itching and a feeling of discomfort. It is common to see them on the labia majora or in the groin.

Its treatment consists of the placement of warm compresses to reduce inflammation and antibiotic creams. If it does not improve in a couple of days you have to go to the gynecologist. It can increase in volume and generate an abscess in the area.

Even without an associated infection, ingrown hairs carry a bump or pimple in the vagina that is red and painful. The inflammation usually subsides with local heat and the passage of days.

If the underwear is very tight it is possible that it favors the inflammation of the hair follicles.

Swollen glands of the vulva

The glands of Bartolino and the Skene glands are responsible for keeping the vaginal canal and vulva lubricated and with less bacteria. As a consequence of the presence of bacteria or poor personal hygiene, there may be an obstruction of the excretory duct, generating a bulge.

In general, this pimple is painless and it is felt by the woman while washing or during intimate contact. It disappears in a few days spontaneously.

If it increases in size, there is pain or the presence of pus, you should see a specialist doctor. When they are large may require manual drainage with a scalpel.

Genital fungi

When multiple pimples occur in the vagina and on the labia majora or minora, accompanied by itching, burning, and redness of the skin, a yeast infection should be suspected.

Candida albicans It is the one that most frequently causes this type of infection. It is associated with the use of aggressive and irritating intimate hygiene products, obesity, diabetes, hormonal alterations, the use of antibiotics and pregnancy.

In addition, it can manifest itself with changes in vaginal discharge (white discharge, such as cut milk), discomfort when urinating and having sexual activity. Treatment is with topical antifungals.

Varicose veins on the vulva

Varicose veins here are very rare and are associated with causes of increased intra-abdominal pressure, such as aging, pregnancy and childbirth. They are bluish nodules that do not usually hurt, but are associated with tingling and itching.

Genital herpes

Genital herpes is a sexually transmitted infection and generates lesions that can be classified as pimples in the vagina. Are produced small blisters filled with clear fluid they feel like bumps, itching and pain in the genital region.

It is important to know that these lesions disappear and reappear when the immune system is weak. They always require an assessment by a specialist doctor. When the symptoms are very intense, antivirals should be prescribed.

Genital warts

Produced by the human papillomavirus, warts transmitted by unprotected intimate contact. In addition to generating small pimples in the vagina, they can converge producing a lesion similar to a cauliflower.

Intimate contact should be avoided when the lesions are active, as they are contagious. They can be approached with cryotherapy, laser, electrocautery, microsurgery, or application of acid to remove the lesions.

Molluscum contagiosum

This viral infection can cause pimples anywhere on the body.. It manifests as bumps that are called mollusks. They are small, tall, flesh-colored or white, with a pearly appearance and a dimple in the center.

They subside spontaneously, although they can be treated topically or orally. Suspicion requires evaluation by a gynecologist or dermatologist. They take 6 to 12 months to disappear.

Reverse acne

Hidradenitis suppurativa is a chronic disease of the sweat glands. It is characterized by Recurring pimples that contain pus and they don’t heal easily.

Can pimples in the vagina be removed?

Trying to remove pimples in the vagina can lead to more pain and irritation.. There is a risk of causing added infection or spreading the existing one. That is why the ideal is to wait for them to improve spontaneously or seek medical treatment.

In most cases, pimples in the vagina go away in 1 to 2 weeks. If you don’t, your approach depends on the cause and the symptoms.

Most vaginal pimples disappear spontaneously. If they do not, you must consult a professional.

Recommendations to avoid pimples in the vagina

In general, it is recommended to improve intimate hygiene, avoid contact with irritants or allergens and schedule regular medical check-ups. It is preferable to avoid tight underwear and use cotton.

As for the bathrooms, avoid very hot water. Do not use bubbles or scented soaps.

Shaving should be avoided dry. The use of shaving foam is recommended. Likewise, you have to shave in the same direction as hair growth. Then hydrate the area.

Pimples in the vagina can be prevented. But if they appear, don’t despair. It is almost certainly not something serious. Anyway, make a consultation to remove your doubts.

