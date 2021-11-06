Pikmin Bloom shows its main characteristics in detail

Pikmin Bloom, Nintendo and Niantic’s new bet in the field of AR juices is now available for Android and iOS in a wide variety of territories, including Spain. To welcome all players, their managers have published a gameplay demo of the operation and particularities of this experience.

As in the other great collaboration between Nintendo and Niantic, Pokémon GO, the goal in Pikmin Bloom is to walk, but the game dynamics are different enough to dedicate an explanatory video. In essence, it consists of planting seeds in pots and walking to collect Pikmins when they have grown enough. Once grown up, Pikmins will follow you wherever you go. You can also find other Pikmins along the way with decorations of all kinds.

As they level up, the Pikmin flowers can be collected and used to plant them along the way while still walking. Walking through areas with flowers will speed up the rate at which the seeds in your inventory grow. You will be able to see the flowers planted by other players on the map and help to make big flowers shine in a cooperative way.

Occasionally, the Pikmin will give you fruit, which is used to level up to collect more flowers. In the same way, send several Pikmin on an expedition for fruit or collect big mushrooms along the hikes daily.

Pikmin Bloom is now available on the Play Store Google for Android devices, as well as the App Store from Apple for iPhone. On both platforms can be downloaded for free, although, as usual, offers in-app purchases for various items to get them faster than in the usual rhythm of the game. In the same way that happens in Pokémon GO n and other F2P experiences of the style.