In an environment where multinational logistics companies are growing at an overwhelming rate in search of satisfying these types of shipping needs, Ashish Punj, CEO of Pikkop, has decided to turn to other parts of the logistics chain where he considers that there is still an area of ​​opportunity. .

“You have to understand that the problem is not the last mile, but the first. There’s a lot of opportunity in it, and I didn’t want to compete with the giants. So, we went in to see where there was a value chain that we could improve using technology and good practices ”, he tells Expansion.

Punj’s experience in the logistics area began with his interest in launching Royal Impex, a family clothing business that managed to internationalize in 1996 by reaching markets such as Hong Kong and South America from Southeast Asia. Later, he collaborated in the founding of the company Entronic, specialized in technology and development of software for various industries with operations in the United States and Mexico City, before founding Pikkop – initially under the name Envioo – in 2017.

In 2018, under its current name, it began testing a new cloud operating software to make its operation more efficient and offer service in the segment business-to-business. For 2020, the platform was adapted for the Mexican market, while in 2021 it synthesized the first quote for order fulfillment – also known as fulfillment– and a new software focused on the ‘first mile’.

Pikkop’s strategy is to automate and digitize various processes, from package picking, packaging, inventory management to warehousing and shipping, to which the startup aims hand in hand with offering delivery and billing options to its customers, areas that have become more relevant.

“As everything is new after the pandemic, in terms of growth and logistics demand, we are creating products for the Mexican market,” he adds.

In the short term, the firm sees a challenge as part of the pressure on logistics chains globally. “Everything impacts, we all depend on what happens with inflation, it impacts buying and selling, but fortunately with the pandemic everyone has entered the environment of using home delivery as the best option to make purchases, for which is going to continue being an opportunity ”, considers Punj.

Pikkop has more than 5,000 clients in Mexico, of which 80% have operations business-to-consumer, and the rest business-to-business. In 2020, the startup handled 200,000 products, and has two warehouses in Mexico City and Cuautitlán Izcalli, in the State of Mexico.