Pierre Oriola, positive for Covid!

In the image and likeness of what is happening in the rest of society, the covid with its new omicron variant (as contagious as not excessively serious) has been hitting the sports world with force in recent weeks and basketball is no exception .

Without yet reaching the levels of what is happening in teams like Real Madrid or Valencia Basket, Barça is also suffering the effects of a pandemic that now affects Pierre Oriola.

After collaborating on Wednesday with four points, six rebounds (two in attack) and a PIR +10 to the spectacular comeback against UNICS (111-109), the one from Tàrrega tested positive the next day in one of the continuous tests that the Barcelona squad undergoes.

Therefore, the azulgrana captain you will have to remain isolated for 10 days from the positive, so he will miss the last two games of the year (on Tuesday against a MoraBanc Andorra in which a positive has just emerged and on Thursday in the Euroleague at the Bitci Baskonia court). In addition, everything indicates that he will not be on January 2 in the league classic against Madrid at the WiZink Center.

In parallel form, Nigel Hayes arrived in Barcelona on Friday after serving the relevant 10 days of quarantine in Athens after testing positive hours before the duel that ended with victory on the Panathinaikos court.

As for the rest of the injured, Sergi Martínez finalizes his set-up after spraining his right ankle that occurred on December 14 at the Red Star court and Nick Calathes is expected in a couple of weeks after the proximal fracture of the left fibula that he suffered on 18-N against CSKA.

At the end of January, an Àlex Abrines could gradually return to work who underwent surgery on September 16 for a patellofemoral injury in his left knee and Cory Higgins seems to be remarkably improving from the low back pain that has kept him KO since before the game against Obradoiro on November 7 and that has forced him to sign for three months to Dante Exum.

Therefore, a new setback for a team that to date is knowing how to get away with it of all the setbacks that are being presented to him in a very accident first third of the season.

And is that Jasikevicius’s Barça will face the last two games of the year as brand new Euroleague leader after the first round in the history of the competition and as second in the Endesa League awaiting the classic on January 2.