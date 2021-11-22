Scalpers continues to grow and innovate. If a few months ago it opened its first store for children, now the brand dares with a first home collection.

The brand was born and grew as a brand aimed at men’s fashion. After the launch of a boy in 2012, a woman in 2018 and a girl in 2019, it has become one of the most demanded for its comfortable, beautiful and trendy garments for the whole family.





And to complete its different lines, it has decided to create proposals home with textile pieces ideal for the bedroom, living room and bathroom, and also for the kitchen. In this first collection, he proposes bedding, cushion and duvet covers, blankets, cushions, towels and bathrobes, among other proposals.





In addition, it is complemented with kitchenware: crockery, cutlery, glassware and accessories for the kitchen and includes candles and mikados of different aromas. Pieces designed in black, gray and earth tones, with an elegant aesthetic marked by logomania: its iconic skull.





Scalpers is also a firm that is committed to sustainability in its garments, so it has maintained this line in its new pieces, and one hundred percent of the textile collection is designed with organic cotton.





















































Photos | Scalpers