The Japanese television network TV Asahi has carried out a macro-survey in which they have participated up to 50,000 players who have voted which they think is the best game ever. With this huge amount of votes, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has turned out to be the winner, receiving the title of best game in history after being released in 2017 on Wii U and Nintendo Switch. The game that was a before and after in the saga by presenting an open and free world when wanting to explore it to reach its end continues to be enjoyed today by having an immense amount of hours of fun while the sequel Aim for your close release.

Japanese tastes have been reflected in the survey results unsurprisingly. Dragon Quest V: The Celestial Bride has been the second most voted game after being released back in 1992 while the original Final Fantasy VII ranks third. Most recent is top rated game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which has swept the world, while the fifth is Splatoon 2, which has also had a great performance in Japan.

The 20 best games of all time

  1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  2. Dragon Quest V: The Celestial Bride
  3. FINAL FANTASY VII
  4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  5. Splatoon 2
  6. Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation
  7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  8. Chrono Trigger
  9. Final fantasy x
  10. Super mario bros 3
  11. Diamond and Pearl Pokémon
  12. Super mario kart
  13. Undertale
  14. Pokémon Sword and Shield
  15. Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen
  16. Kingdom hearts ii
  17. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
  18. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
  19. Suikoden II
  20. Minecraft
