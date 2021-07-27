Piccoro has a new design for DBS: Super Hero

Last week new details were finally revealed to us about Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the next big movie in the franchise that will be released in 2022. Among the details we have a look at Piccolo, who now sports a new design much more similar to what Akira toriyama I had in mind for the character.

Via Twitter, the user @TheGXBlack made the following observations regarding the new design of Piccolo:

“His new design changed his arms (color and design), belt and boots. Now it is more similar to Toriyama’s design. “

His new design changed his arms (color and design), belt and boots / timbs. He’s now more attached to Toriyama’s design. pic.twitter.com/an0Q4o0Thx – Matt (@TheGXBlack) July 23, 2021

As you could see Piccolo it definitely has a design somewhat similar to how we saw it in the anime of Dragon ball superHowever, there are a few subtle differences to the film. Now we just have to wait for its official release date, since we continue with a vague ‘2022’.

Via: ComicBook

