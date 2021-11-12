Dragon ball is the work of Akira Toriyama, in its current arc, we see how our protagonist and Vegeta are on their way to becoming the next deities of the destruction of their universe and their past. However, there are fans who have always preferred the classic sagas such as the battles against Cell, Buu or even Piccolo, such is the case of this artist who has transformed him into a Golden Knight of The Knights of the Zodiac.

While Dragon Ball and The Knights of the Zodiac are very different franchises from each other, it should come as no surprise that artists like Salvamakoto bring these two universes together. The most interesting thing is that he has chosen Piccolo to wear the armor of Aldebaran de Taurus, but he has his justification.

This artist justifies his choice of Piccolo from Dragon Ball Z as Taurus Aldebaran by the personalities between this warrior and the golden knight. The alien may not be as friendly as the wearer of the Taurus armor, but they share respect for established laws and regulations, with an impeccable code of ethics. In addition, both act as adoptive parents of our young protagonists.

And if you liked this fan art, we recommend you follow Salvamakoto’s work closely, he is a Chilean artist, known among Dragon Ball fans for his drawings identical to the art of Akira Toriyama. In fact, recently he continued his series of Z warriors in armor of knights of the Zodiac with a Broly in the armor of Gemini:

<br>

Know more: This Kaido tattoo is so incredible that it will leave all One Piece fans with their mouths open



His illustration style could easily be mistaken for official art from an anime series. For example, from his pen came creations like WWE stars turned into Dragon Ball characters.

Surely this will not be the last time we will see this great artist.

Meanwhile, in the last chapters of Dragon Ball Super they have been directed to know the true past of Goku, our powerful warrior. Especially from Bardock, the father of our protagonist.

For its part, in the current arc of Dragon Ball Super, we are getting to know the life of the family of Goku and Granola, his current antagonist. Although, it seems that very soon they will have to join forces against a greater evil.

<br>

Know more: Dragon Ball Super shows that Bardock didn’t care about Goku or Raditz



If you are interested in being aware of the most recent chapters of the Dragon Ball Super manga and of Goku’s path as one of the most powerful warriors in his universe, we recommend you to be aware of Manga Plus by Shueisha.

Surely, like Cell or Freeza who have returned in the recent chapters of this incredible saga, We may see Super Buu back. Although, we do not know if as a powerful and fearsome villain or as a great ally. For the sake of Goku and company, let’s hope he doesn’t go back to the side of evil.

What is Dragon Ball Super about?

If you have not yet seen Dragon Ball Super and stayed in the first two sagas of this franchise. We tell you that this story begins approximately 6 months after the defeat of Majin Boo. It seemed that the Z warriors would enjoy a Planet Earth full of calm and tranquility.

Unfortunately, this peace could not last forever. So, she is interrupted by an unexpected visitor. The first great villain we meet in Dragon Ball Super is Beerus, the God of Destruction of this universe. Fortunately for Earth, his plan to destroy planet Earth is hampered by the rich food that is in this place. Thanks to this, he ends up befriending Goku.

Up to now, Dragon Ball Super has been divided into several arcs; the Saga of the Battle of the Gods, Saga of the Resurrection of Freeza and the Saga of the Tournament of Universe 6. The latter have been adapted to anime and available through Crunchyroll. For its part, the manga continues in the arc of Granola, one of the most powerful adversaries to date and in which we learn more about the past of the Saiyan race.