This is one of those recipes that has no complications and is perfect for a celebratory meal. It is amazing how, with so few ingredients, such a lucid result can be achieved. With this recipe from picantones stuffed with apple, plums and pine nuts success is guaranteed.

If you still have not thought about what to prepare as main course at Christmas, this is a great idea. The individual format of the picantón (we serve one per person) is very elegant and is very comfortable when serving. They can be filled in advance and kept in the fridge until baking time. So we can spend time with our guests and enjoy their company as they arrive.

The filling can be adapt to your taste. Use the nuts that you like the most, add chopped bacon or serrano ham, leek instead of onion, etc. And the same goes for the accompaniment. We have presented it with a sweet potato puree, but the options are varied. We leave it to your choice.

We start this recipe by the filling, which you have to cool down before using it. To do this, we finely chop the onion and poach it in a pan with a bottom of oil. Meanwhile we peel and dice the apple into approximately one centimeter cubes. We also pit the plums and chop them. When the onion is translucent, add the apple and plum and season to taste. We poach a couple of minutes to soften the apple before watering with Pedro Ximénez. Cook over low heat until there are no traces of liquid. We finish the charade by incorporating the pine nuts and stirring to integrate. Let it cold down. Read: Authentic chef knife sets perfect to give (or give yourself) this Christmas We clean the picantones well, removing the possible feather remnants and washing its interior. We fill with the cold sham, pressing well so that there are no gaps. We place them on a baking tray, season them and lightly oil them on all sides. We roast the picantones in the oven, preheated to 180 ºC with heat up and down, for about 25-30 minutes. Halfway through cooking, we open the oven and the brush with your own juices so they are juicier. We serve immediately.

With what to accompany the picantones stuffed with apple, plums and pine nuts

The picantones stuffed with apple, plums and pine nuts They admit countless side dishes. From the classic mashed potatoes or bakery potatoes, to a light salad that brings freshness to the whole without overfilling. Do not forget a good bread to dip in the delicious juices that are released in the oven.

