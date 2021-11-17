The digital world is becoming more and more relevant for all the advantages it offers. It is a tool used by millions of people around the world. In some cases it is a simple form of entertainment and in others it works for the performance of professional activities such as in the field of health. Have you ever stopped to think about which are the favorite internet pages of doctors?

This is a question that you can answer based on your own personal experience. Beyond social networks, the important thing is to analyze the portals that you consult the most during your work day.

The digital world gains ground in the field of health

With the above in mind, the MX Internet Association presented the results of its first study on the habits of doctors in Mexico. For the preparation of the work, 697 interviews were carried out and the statistics of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) were taken as a basis.

One of the first observations to be made is that 84 percent of doctors consider themselves to be connected. This name is used for people who use the internet on a daily basis in their personal and professional lives.

The study reveals that the connection that health professionals use the most is on their phone. In second place are those that connect at home and in third place those that do so from the wi-fi of the hospital or clinic. Although none is exclusive so you can have two or all of the mentioned options.

Doctors’ Favorite Internet Pages

Now we go to the most important thing. The study indicates that among the utilities offered by the internet to doctors is support in diagnoses and support for patient care. From the above, the portals most consulted by doctors for their daily medical practice were obtained and are the following.

As can be seen, in first position and with 71 percent is Para Los Médicos (PLM), a tool that went from paper to the digital field. One of its main functions is to support decision-making for the prescription of medications.

In second place within the favorite internet pages of doctors appears Vademecum, a fairly similar portal although of Spanish origin. It is useful for health professionals because it informs them about presentations, compositions and indications of drugs.

While slightly lower is Medline / PubMed, one of the largest Spanish-speaking databases. It is an ideal space to consult information on multiple diseases and conditions.

Other favorite portals of Mexican health professionals are Medscape, The Lancet, Epócrates, iDoctus, NEJM, CDC, Medcenter and the official pages of medical institutions. If you are interested in reviewing the entire 1st Study on the Habits of Doctors on the Internet in Mexico, you can see it at this link.