Dr. Rafael Medrano Guzmán, director of the Oncology Hospital of the National Medical Center (CMN) Siglo XXI of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS). He obtained the National Prize for Research in Oncological Surgery, recognition granted by the Mexican Society of Oncological Studies.

In previous years he was the recipient of this recognition for “Attention in Third Level Hospitals” and his Research in Oncological Surgery

The IMSS doctor explained that the areas of Basic Research and the Department of Sarcomas and Digestive Tube of this High Specialty Medical Unit (UMAE). They carried out a joint research work to explain the genesis of pancreatic cancer, “and to have in the future areas of opportunity, treatment, drugs. And to know perfectly the Mexican population in this matter ”.

In addition, on October 27, on the occasion of the institutional ceremony of the Day of Doctors and Doctors. He received the Medical Merit Award in the category “Health Education”. In previous years he was the recipient of this recognition for “Care in Third Level hospitals”, as well as the “Dr. Jesús Kumate Rodríguez ”.

Who is Dr. Medrano Guzmán?

Dr. Medrano Guzmán has an outstanding career in the IMSS and in naval hospitals of the Secretariat of the Navy. From the latter he retired after 30 years of service and was promoted to the rank of captain of the Naval Medical-Surgeon Health Service. At the IMSS his first field opportunity was in the Sierra de Hidalgo, his training continued as a general surgeon in Veracruz and the subspecialty at the CMN Siglo XXI.

He recalled that in 2015 he was awarded the “Doctor Francisco Montes de Oca” National Surgery Award. The most relevant recognition for surgeons in the country; He has received seven National Oncology Research Awards, an Honorable Mention from the Senate. As well as two honorable mentions granted by the Secretariat of the Armed Navy of Mexico, it also belongs to the National System of Investigators.

This UMAE covers patients with oncological diseases in the Metropolitan Area

“We can have a lot of Nobel Laureates here, there is a lot of talent, but if we don’t bring it down to patients, it wouldn’t make sense. The objective and motto of the hospital is ‘Nobody gives up here’. This should be expanded to our beneficiaries, doctors, residents, administrators and all operational areas. Since as a whole it is how it can be achieved ”, he highlighted.

Dr. Rafael Medrano highlighted that this UMAE covers patients with oncological diseases in the Metropolitan Area, Morelos, Chiapas, Tabasco and Veracruz. “In general, we receive from all over the country, because this is such a specialized hospital that there are cases that require the expertise of a specific multidisciplinary team. Which is extremely relevant ”.

He affirmed that there is the most powerful radiotherapy center in the entire country, with six linear accelerators. Two brachytherapy equipment, the only Cyber ​​Robot system in the entire health sector. With which very specialized treatments are given for complicated tumors.

600 radiotherapy sessions are carried out daily

On average, he said, 600 radiation therapy sessions, 200 chemotherapy treatments and 40 to 50 high-impact surgical procedures are performed daily.

He noted that the previous year, despite the pandemic, the Oncology Hospital maintained a productivity of 90 percent in its services, in addition to treating COVID-19 cases. This 2021 has recovered 100 percent of patient care, and had an increase of 15 percent as part of the national program of recovery of services.

“In 2019 we were the penultimate place in productivity within the UMAE, once our administration started on August 26, 2020, we have managed to place ourselves within the first three places in productivity at the national level,” he said.

It is currently the number one hospital in the country and in Latin America for the number of patients and treatments performed

It is currently the number one hospital in the country and in Latin America due to the number of patients and treatments carried out, “we are also the hospital that trains the most personnel in radio-oncology, medical oncology and surgery, as well as the specialty in quality to medical care, specializing in palliative care and occupational medicine, we already have more than 2,500 graduates throughout the country, “he stressed.

He stressed that the success of this hospital lies in each and every worker at any operational level who together make it possible to achieve the best care for our patients with cancer conditions, for which I extend my respect and appreciation to each one of them.

Related Notes:

Vaccinated people are 16 times less likely to die from COVID-19

Medications for diabetes can improve kidney function

Calm; an app to take care of your mental health from your cell phone