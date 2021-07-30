There are too serious issues that are not always paid enough attention and one of them is suicide. It is already a public health problem and according to the World Health Organization (WHO) each year one million people kill themselves. This results in a fatal event every 40 seconds. But if that is not alarming, it should also be added that for each individual who performs it, there are three others who intend to do so.

However, although it is a general problem that is present in all areas, there are also some where it occurs more frequently. Specifically, among health professionals is where more cases of suicide are reported worldwide.

To put it in context, the current figures show that Medicine is the profession in which there is a higher incidence of suicide. In fact, statistics have shown that doctors are twice as likely to end your life as the rest of the population.

Another regrettable case within the guild

All this is brought up by a new case reported by The world and that has generated commotion within the guild. It is about the suicide of Dr. Giuseppe De Donno, originally from Italy and who was a prestigious international specialist.

The also pulmonologist was 54 years old and was found dead in his home. Based on the investigation folder, it was through hanging that he put an end to his existence. For the moment, the authorities are working to identify the possible reasons that led him to make an irreversible determination.

Controversial treatment against Covid-19

Regarding his career, at the beginning of the pandemic he acquired a strong relevance because he was among the first to promote convalescent plasma therapy against Covid-19. Treatment consists of a blood transfusion from patients who have become infected and have overcome the disease to transmit antibodies to the newly infected.

Although at the time the idea was supported by his colleagues shortly after it entered into a heated discussion. All because research showed that the treatment did not offer enough improvements in people.

Even the World Health Organization (WHO) set a position and to date does not recommend this treatment for people infected with Covid-19.

Despite the above, in our country the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) has prompted this alternative treatment. He constantly invites Covid-19 survivors to donate blood and his own director, Zoé Robledo, set the example after recovering from the infection.

For now, the possible reasons that led Dr. De Donno to commit suicide have not yet been disclosed, although his case remains under investigation.