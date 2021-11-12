According to The New York Times, Meta’s next bet is the physical stores where products from the metaverse would be sold.

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, continues to be one of the main trends and will surely continue to do so within the next few years; It is one of the most important launches in recent years, but about which there are still doubts among various specialists.

And it is that, for Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, the metaverse became a kind of obsession and one of his most ambitious projects since the arrival of Facebook in 2004, a fact that became official a few weeks ago when, finally, it was made the long-awaited name change.

Now, as reported in The New York Times, Meta’s next move is physical stores, a discussion that, according to information published in other media, began last year and could even be discarded; however, what is known so far is that it is an initiative that is somewhat close to reality.

In case this happens, the physical Meta stores would be selling products for the metaverse would be more similar to the experience stores, which would present Reality Labs products to the interested parties.

What would go on sale would be the smart glasses, called Stories, which he developed in collaboration with Ray-Ban, as well as the Oculus Quest virtual reality headsets that, in fact, will soon be renamed Meta Quest.

The idea of ​​Meta is, according to the publication of The New York Times, arouse the curiosity of users, providing customers with a very different experience from retail stores, allowing people to experiment with the products that are sold there.

Now, beyond being a project that could be discarded, the truth is that everything seems to be very well planned so that it does take place, because, in fact, some names have been contemplated for said stores, which, according to the NYT docs are Facebook Hub, Facebook Commons, Facebook Innovations, Facebook Reality Store, and From Facebook.

The first Meta store would be set up in Burlingame, California, where there is a Reality Labs office, although it is also planned to launch worldwide.

At the moment, the name that would have been chosen is the Facebook Store, but it seems that this will change as time passes and the project is consolidated, especially after the name of Meta was confirmed.

Undoubtedly, the possibilities of this being carried out are very wide and more when there is already a competition in the market that is adding to the metaverse.

One of the companies that is presented as competition for Mark Zuckerberg is Nianti, the developer of the video game for mobile devices Pokémon Go. Recently, he announced Lightship, an app platform for the metaverse that, unlike Meta, seeks to connect real life with virtual life.

Now read: