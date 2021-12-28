The best entertainment apps

A few weeks ago, Google shared which application had won the hearts of the users of the PlayStore, having Disney + as the favorite app of the users, however, in addition to this app there is an application focused on the organization of comics and graphic novels that many users used this year: Panels, this app is only in the AppStore, but it allows you to share files with apps like Dropbox or Google One.

The best apps to relax

Yana started out as a personal project, but as she spoke to more people, Andrea Campos, the app’s co-founder, realized that many people could benefit from the system she was creating. So he developed an app to provide access to mental health tools for Spanish-speaking people and began testing it with a small group. It is available on iOS.

Although no application can replace the help of a mental health professional, Meyo is an app that is developed with the support of psychologists, psychiatrists, nutritionists and other specialists in the treatment of depression. The application is a personal assistant that offers challenges, games, videos and tips to reduce emotions that affect the mood of users.

The best apps for kids

Academons is a games app for elementary school children, aged between 8 and 12 years old, it is completely free and the little ones will be able to entertain themselves with up to 12,000 games. It is available for iOS and Android.

Now if you want your children to learn about astronomy you can choose Starwalk, an app that will not only tell them how the solar system is made up, but they will also be able to interact with the solar system through audio and video content.