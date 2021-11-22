That Zara Home It is much more than decoration is something that, at this stage of the game, we all have very clear. Despite the fact that the Inditex brand was born as the home section of the house, it is now capable of bringing together many other sections. The last one is photography.

And it is that yes, Zara Home has launched a collection dedicated to photos and where we can find a little of everything from cameras to everything necessary to show them off and enjoy this hobby that, today, has a large number of followers.

Camera





We start with the jewels in the collection such as the Fujifilm XT-200 digital camera (599.00 euros) with a compact and light design and a panoramic touch screen with which to immortalize the best moments.





Instax Mini 40 Fujifilm Camera (89.99 euros) which is an instant camera with a retro design and easy use that prints the photos in mini size at the moment in color or black and white, depending on the cartridge we choose (also available for 9.99 euros at Zara Home) .

Straps and covers for cameras





Short leather camera strap for the wrist with a price of 29.99 euros.





Braided strap with leather reinforcement for the neck suitable with a price of 39.99 euros.





Black leather camera case compatible with Fujifilm XT-200 with a price of 79.99 euros.

Other photography props





Wide format photo printer for Fujifilm smartphones, digital cameras and computers that quickly prints photos by sending them from our device with Bluetooth connection. Its price is 149 euros.





Photo album with covers lined in natural linen and 29-sheet rings with a price of 29.99 euros.





Decorative magnifying glass with glass lens and golden aluminum frame with a price of 25.99 euros.





Black scissors with round stainless steel rings in collaboration with “Tools To Livery” with a price from 12.99 euros.

Photography books





The Polaroid Book with a price of 15.99 euros.





Peter Lindbergh and Azzedine Alaïa book with a price of 59.99 euros.





Andy Warhol book. Polaroids 1958-1987 with a price of 39.99 euros.

Photos | Zara Home