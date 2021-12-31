This is the last article I will write in this year 2021. I am sure that I will take a few more photographs, because I can stop typing but never look. The challenge of a photographer is to keep taking photos, nothing more and nothing less.





In these crazy years that we are all having to live, no matter what color you are, your height or your political affiliation, many have tried to separate us over absurd issues. And they have forgotten that the damn coronavirus affects us all equally.

I can say that photography has been the best livelihood I have had this year, as well as family and friends whom I have not been able to hug and see as much as I would have liked. Looking at photos, developing files and trying to take good shots around my house have helped me a lot.



My proposal for 2022 is to take many more head shots, because I think that the good times that give you this that we like so much are perfect for the days when you can’t take it anymore, or you simply have to be enclosed within four walls.

Photography is a memory and there is no better way to feel again that day, that light or the moment when you laughed the most with them. And if we do it well, we will have more reasons to remember everything good.

So * I’m going to be shooting or fishing for moments 365 days a year **. But not in any way, never without thinking. I want to do them as always, with passion. How boring is the routine, by God.

I do not care what camera is in his hands (and promises a lot the year in terms of machines). To get it I will stop listening to the doomsayers that predict the end of photography as we understand it, that they already said it and that many of us did not want to listen to them. What difference does it make, as long as you can hold it in your hands?



The important thing is how you look, in no case the machine you use. And this year I have been able to try many here at Engadget Foto. The only thing that changes is the technique. They work better and better, but if you don’t change it doesn’t matter if you have a Canon EOS R3 or a Leica, even an iPhone 13.

To improve we have to take a lot of pictures. Thinking about it a lot, yes. Those crazy shots are useless, in which the frames, the colors and the light that floods everything are not taken care of. And really, do not look for the solution on the computer. And yes in the books.



I like the etymological root of the word computer (from the Latin ordinator, the one who puts things in their place). And I apply it to photography. We just have to order the image, direct the viewer’s gaze at the computer. Nothing more. No matter how many people tell us that we create shadows where they do not exist.

Personally, I will dedicate myself, from a photographic point of view, to improve my look to better save my memories. And of course not stay only with the good, because we would be lying. Everything that happens to us must be portrayed. It is the only way to really appreciate the good things in life.

So if you sign up we will all be here, helping to improve, without having to mess with others to try to get more likes, and with photography as one of the best ways for human beings to express themselves. Happy 2022 Photographic.