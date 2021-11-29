Surely you have already heard of it and it is that this model has won the praise of all. Its super low price, also with a discount for Black Friday, makes it a perfect option. With a processor Snapdragon 870 offering the highest speed and a refresh rate of 120Hz with 360Hz touch sampling allows you to move with total fluidity for just 279 euros.

Both those who want to spend little, and those who want a gaming mobile that also boasts cameras, protection against water and other extras, there are options of choice. We start with the cheapest and end with the kings of the crown in terms of games.

Realme GT Neo 2, the newcomer

The direct rival of the previous Poco F3 is this Realme model, with which share processor and refresh rate, although with 600 Hz sampling. In this case it also takes out its 5,000 mAh chest that will provide us with many games in a row for a price of 369 euros.

Motorola Edge 20, a pleasant surprise

Without having a super advanced processor, with the Snapdragon 778G this smartphone that came to the market very recently can be the round mobile we want. Of course designed for games, with a 144 Hz refresh rate and the ability to move practically everything around 399 euros that it costs on sale.

Lenovo Legion, the authentic gaming

Anyone who wants a design really thought for the world of video games, should look at this Lenovo model. Thought to become our game console, it is on sale for stand at 399 euros, offering us the powerful Snapdragon 865 +, 12 GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. A very advanced Android gaming console with 144Hz rate ready to make us have fun.

OPPO Reno 6, good, nice and powerful

A smartphone that lacks nothing, with chip Dimensity 900 capable of moving all games with advanced 3D graphics. Its 8 GB of RAM allows you to use several apps at the same time, combined with games and also its 65W fast charge will allow us to load it in a matter of minutes to continue squeezing, all for 439 euros.

Xiaomi 11T, the best

The quality-price Xiaomi model that best behaves when playing cannot be missing in this game. Smartphone found by the Cyber ​​Monday on sale for 449 euros, a price that has dropped from 499 euros with the powerful Dimensity 1200 that allows us to fly in games, a 5,000 battery with a 67 W fast charge and a large 6.67-inch, 120 Hz Amoled screen.

OnePlus 9 Pro, showing off everything

To finalize the highest OnePlus option, a Pro model that can be ours for 799 euros and benefit from the Snapdragon 888 chip together with the best memory 12GB RAM + 256GB. Also 4500 mAh with 65W fast charge and without missing stereo speakers to immerse ourselves in the games or 120 Hz rate.