We are in November and that means that the last Friday of the month will begin Black friday. A date marked by many on the calendar since it will rain on offers of products of all kinds, including mobile phones.
If you are thinking of waiting for that specific day, you should know that you may not find the smartphone you are looking for. This is not only due to the huge number of people who will try to get it, but also to the shortage of chips. That is why it is important that you keep in mind what you are looking for. For this reason, here are some of the mobiles that could lower in price the most on Black Friday.
Possible discounted mobiles
It is impossible to know exactly the various terminals that will see their price reduced through discounts, but due to the many offers they regularly receive we can get an idea of what we will find.
Xiaomi Phones
- Redmi Note 10 Pro: What happens in this case is also extrapolated to the next and the original Redmi Note 10. The arrival of the new Xiaomi 11 series is getting closer and closer, so it would not be unusual for these devices to see their cost significantly reduced. You can get him for one figure close to 300 euros, but surely on Black Friday you can save a considerable amount.
- Redmi Note 10S: It is one of the most recent launches of the company and that does not stop receiving offers on Amazon. You can currently find it for 197 euros. That is, about 50 euros of discount on its original price. Given its very complete characteristics, it is an option to be taken into account by about 200 euros it costs.
- POCO X3 Pro: One of the most complete and profitable mobile phones in terms of quality and price that you can find today. With the POCO X3 Pro you will have a terminal for a long time and with exceptional performance. If you don’t want to wait you can get it for 285 euros.
Samsung smartphones
- Samsung Galaxy A52s: It is one of the mobile devices most demanded by users due to the great quality to your specs. You are almost three months old and you can already meet a discount of almost 100 euros on Amazon. For this reason, it would not be expected that you can find it close to 300 euros. An amount that is worth paying for this incredible terminal.
- Samsung Galaxy A32: With Samsung any device is a safe bet and the Galaxy A32 is the proof of this. It is true that it is not enough in terms of performance to the previous one, but even so it does not have much to envy. Its price is likely fall close to 200 euros, so you should be careful if you plan to get it. Even so, not a bad option for 270 euros found on Amazon.
Huawei phones
- Huawei Nova 9: The Chinese firm returns stomping in Spain with a mobile phone with some enviable properties like the super fast charge of 66 W. Its launch has occurred relatively recently, but this is no reason not to see its price decrease by at least 50 euros. its starting price is 500 euros.
OnePlus Phones
- OnePlus Nord 5G: OnePlus has a set of mobiles that provide excellent performance and that are not far from the high ranges of other companies. The OnePlus Nord 5G features one of the highest scores on Amazon. For this reason, waiting for a possible downgrade of this device is an almost certain question. Even currently for its 373 euros it is a considerable option.
Honor Terminal
- Honor 50: the brand that once belonged to Huawei suffers a similar situation. The new Honor 50 has a near high-end features and its launch took place only two days ago, so it would not be crazy if its initial cost was reduced a bit. The launch cost is 529 euros.
OPPO mobile
- OPPO Reno 6: With OPPO you will not only enjoy the best optimization for the Android system, but also a terminal with incredible specifications. Its 8 GB of RAM and 5G connectivity are proof of this. It is one of the newest launches of the firm and it would be impossible not to suffer a discount. You can get it for 478 euros.