If you are thinking of waiting for that specific day, you should know that you may not find the smartphone you are looking for. This is not only due to the huge number of people who will try to get it, but also to the shortage of chips. That is why it is important that you keep in mind what you are looking for. For this reason, here are some of the mobiles that could lower in price the most on Black Friday.

Possible discounted mobiles

It is impossible to know exactly the various terminals that will see their price reduced through discounts, but due to the many offers they regularly receive we can get an idea of ​​what we will find.

Xiaomi Phones