A new “secret” of Don’t look up, the Netflix tape, has been released, as the phone that appears in the film leads to a sex line.

If Netflix had closed 2021 well, thanks to the enormous success it meant Squid Game or The Squid Game, now, 2022 has started in good shape thanks to Don’t look up (Don’t look up), the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

After being released, on December 5, Don’t look up It has not stopped attracting attention or being the center of conversations. In principle, a few days ago, a tiktoker found a small “error” in the tape, which went viral and ended with the confession of the film’s director, Adam McKay, saying that, in reality, it was made “on purpose” .

Now, following the great commotion that it is causing among those who have already seen it, a group of Internet users discovered another “secret” that the film hides, only that it may have more sensitive tints for some people.

According to what some users on social networks report, the phone number that appears in a scene in the film actually leads to a sex line.

The scene in question is about the doctor “Randall Mindy”, who is played by Leonardo DiCaprio, who, through an advertisement, offers the phone number 1-800-532-4500 so that people can feel calm before the approach of a planet-destroying comet.

The first to report the curious fact was the tweeter @bo_gatz, who, in a tweet, wrote: “Bravo to ‘No Mires Arriba’ for having BASH’s (technology company in the film) hotline for their asteroid stress prevention hotline that is linked to a ‘Hot Singles’ phone number in your area.”

Kudos to you ‘Don’t Look Up’ to having the BASH hotline for their asteroid stress prevention hotline being linked to a Hot Singles in Your Area phone number?#DontLookUp #Memes #furry #furrymemes pic.twitter.com/ykwFbkNhHA – Bo Gatz ??????? (@bo_gatz) December 29, 2021

Based on this tweet, other users also shared their experience when calling the telephone line and finding, on the other side of the speaker, a similar surprise.

“I’ve seen ‘No Mires Arriba’ tonight on Netflix. I loved. At one point a phone number flashed on the screen, I decided to call and it was a sex chat line. 1-800-532-4500. That is fun! ”; “Seeing ‘No Mires Arriba’ I called the number 1-800-532-4500 that they showed in the film thinking that it would be a link … it’s a fucking phone line of sex”, are some of the comments that are read in the thread from Twitter.

