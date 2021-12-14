Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte withdrew his candidacy for the 2022 senatorial elections, the government commission in charge of overseeing the elections announced on Tuesday, a month after registering at the last minute.

“The president presented his withdrawal from the senatorial elections,” James Jimenez, spokesman for the electoral commission office, announced on Twitter.

Duterte, 76, cannot run for a second six-year term as president, under the Philippine Constitution.

At first he had assured that he would be a candidate for the vice presidency, before changing his mind and announcing his plan to retire from political life.

Then he again mentioned a possible candidacy for vice president, although he finally turned to aspire to a seat in the Senate.

It is finally his daughter Sara who will seek the vice-presidency, while his son Sebastian will try to become mayor of the city of Davao, the family fiefdom in the south of the country.

