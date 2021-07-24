. He was not on the list of favorites, but the Swiss Team Winward driver has moved like a fish in water in the two starts after the Safety Car, at the beginning of the race and after the accident of Esmee Hawkey. Two moments in which Ellis has been the smartest at the controls of the Mercedes # 57 to achieve. While the Ferrari driver took advantage of a good strategy to add his second podium in the DTM, the poleman had to settle for third position.

Sheldon Van der Linde beat his older brother Kelvin to keep the first position at the start. Mike Rockenfeller had more trouble controlling Liam Lawson’s attacks, but a slight contact between the two opened the door to fourth place for young Esteban Muth. Behind, several touches left Dev Gore, Sophia Flörsch and Vincent Abril out of the game. The fast-paced start ended with an Esmee Hawkey accident, since the Safety Car had to make an appearance when the Lamborghini # 26 was damaged when hitting the wall of the banked curve.

Liam Lawson has achieved his second podium in the DTM, showing his talent at the wheel of the Ferrari 488 GT3.

During the Safety Car, Sophia Flörsch also confirmed her abandonment, leaving the race without female representation. Almost 10 minutes after the test restarted, with Sheldon Van der Linde retaining the first position again, although in this case before Philip Ellis, who signed a great start to sneak second ahead of Kelvin Van der Linde after a duel in which Esteban Muth was in fourth position, Mike Rockenfeller was fifth and Lucas Auer sixth, situation that took Liam Lawson to seventh place. After the highlight, Dani Juncadella had problems with his Mercedes in the pit lane.

Despite being a leader and having clean air, Sheldon Van der Linde was one of the first drivers to stop, a movement that several pilots imitated and that led to Philip Ellis or Kevin Van der Linde reacting in the next turn. Liam Lawson gained ground with his mirror movement with respect to the leader, since the Ferrari pilot was winning the position to Kelvin Van der Linde. Shortly after, Mike Rockenfeller also gave an account of the South African to place himself in the fourth virtual position, since Esteban Muth, Maximilian Buhk and Nico Müller decided to extend their stints and play a different strategy from the rest of the grid.

With Nico Müller still to stop, Sheldon Van der Linde lost the options to regain his original leadership. In fact, the South African was outmatched by Philip Ellis and Liam Lawson before Müller’s expected stop on almost the last lap of the race. Philip Ellis was thus in front with the time of the test fulfilled. Short-lived leadership with the best possible results, since Philip Ellis secured victory ahead of Liam Lawson and Sheldon Van der Linde. For his part, Mike Rockenfeller had to settle for the fourth final position with his Audi.

Kelvin Van der Linde scored the fifth place, while Alex Albon was sixth with the second of the Ferraris. Lucas Auer finished in seventh position with the Mercedes # 22, since together with the victory of Ellis it has cushioned the difficult race of Mercedes-AMG GT3, with four cars out of play. For its part, Marco Wittmann took the eighth final position with the second of the BMW after beating Esteban Muth in his particular duel. Not far from both, Maximilian Buhk crossed the finish line after passing Timo Glock in the final phase of the race.