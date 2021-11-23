The Xbox boss was critical of NFT games, in contrast to the stance of companies like EA or Ubisoft. Find out everything he said, in this note.

Currently there is a very varied video game market, no matter what genre you like, there will always be a great title waiting for you to be played. This variety reached such a point that a new type of games began to stomp a long time ago, the NFT. These are non-fungible “Tokens”, that is to say that it is a unit of unique non-interchangeable data, which can be sold to a buyer. Players invest real money through cryptocurrencies (via blockchain) to start playing and obtain collectibles that they then sell to other users.

It is much questioned whether NFTs came as a way to change the video game industry. Even from important companies such as Ubisoft or Electronic arts, have stated that NFTs are the future of del gaming. However, someone who did not fully agree with this position was Phil Spencer, director of Xbox.

In an interview with Axios, Phil Spencer was critical of NFTs and the evil they do to the industry. In his words, Spencer expressed: “I think there is a lot of speculation and experimentation with NFTs, and the creativity that I see feels more geared towards exploitation than entertainment.“.

On the other hand, Spencer added: “I don’t think it is necessary for all NFT games to be exploitative. I think people are still discovering them. And I understand that you see a lot of things that you probably don’t want to have in your store today. If something in our store could be considered exploitative content we would take action immediately. We don’t want that kind of content“.

For or against NFTs, it must be taken into account that the genres that involve in-game transactions are going through their best moment. The truth is that they exist and are here to stay, incorporating concepts such as “play to earn“, To the classics”pay to win“Or”pay to fast”.

