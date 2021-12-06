Few doubts exist when it comes to Bungie be one of the great references in the history of Xbox. Microsoft acquired ownership of the studio in 2000, a tremendous signing that earned him to lay the foundations of the Halo saga in 2001, with the launch of the first Xbox.

Several deliveries later, Bungie decided to go independent in 2007, in a move that sparked the creation of Destiny, the cross-platform loother shooter. To replace the departure of that team, Microsoft entrusted the direction of Halo to 343 Industries, with Halo Infinite as the last work of the study.

Now, through an interview in Axios, Phil Spencer has explained that in the current Microsoft the same would not have happened. The head of Xbox believes that today they could have retained Bungie in their portfolio of studies. “Could we do it today? I think we could. We have learnt a lot“Spencer explains.

Still, he also understands Bungie’s stance when it comes to ditching Xbox. “At the time they had big ambitions. They had sold their business for a certain amount of money. They saw what Halo became. And it was like, ‘OK, Microsoft benefited more than Bungie from the success of Halo. ‘”

The developer believed she had enough potential on her hands to take her own project forward, just like Destiny in 2014. “If you’re saying: ‘Hey, I think I have another [gran éxito] of those in me. I really want to take a chance again. ‘ I can understand the appeal of doing that as an independent company“, reflects the manager.